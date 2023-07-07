The regulatory clampdown on the recent price increase has raised uncertainty and apprehension among operators who are now faced with the prospect of significant changes to their business operations.

On Wednesday, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) barred PoS operators in Nigeria from increasing the service charges and threatened a sanction. The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) fixed a service charge of ₦100 for withdrawals between ₦1000 to ₦2400.

The president of AMMBAN’s Lagos chapter, Abiodun David, said the proposed price hike was due to the economic realities of PoS operators. According to him, PoS operators may consider other lines of business if the authorities don’t approve the service charge increase. “There is nothing strange in what we have done. The current realities are not convenient for us. Transporters and market traders have done so,” he said. “Why is our case different?” he wondered over the phone in an interview with TechCabal.

POS service charge increase in Lagos remains unchanged in Abuja

In Lagos and Abuja, the realities have been different. In Iju Ishaga, Lagos, Matthew, a PoS operator charged ₦400 for withdrawing ₦12,000. According to the new prices, the correct fee should be ₦600.

In Abuja, the service charge for withdrawals and deposits is unchanged. Reuben, a regular user of the PoS service believes that if there are additional charges imposed on PoS services in Abuja, it will reduce his usage of the service for transactions. “Abuja is blessed with so many banks, and cash is mostly available in their ATMs. So instead of paying extra charges than what I am currently paying for the PoS service, why not just take a stroll to the nearest bank(s) around and get my money?” he asked.

