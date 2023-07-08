Medsaf lays off all its full-time staff

Mesaf lays off all its full-time staff Nigerian healthtech startup, Medsaf has laid off all its full-time employees. Former employees allege that their salaries and benefits remain unpaid. Read more.

SomBank & Mastercard launch cards in Somalia Mastercard and SomBank have joined forces to introduce cards as a means of facilitating payments in the country. They believe that cards offer a superior alternative to the recently launched standard QR code, SOMQR, by the government. Learn more.

A super comeback In July 2022, Union54 halted its services after it experienced a $1.2 billion chargeback fraud. Now the Zambian startup is making a comeback and building its payments service into a chat platform. Learn more.

Ethiopia offers a new telecoms licence Ethiopia has kicked off the bidding process for a new telecommunications licence. Safaricom bought the one the country sold last year and has gained 2.1 million customers in eight months. Learn more.