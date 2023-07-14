Flutterwave partners with IATA to expedite airline payments

Flutterwave has partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to enable airlines to process payments from local markets in Africa through various channels. This can address the issue of slow fund repatriation from flight tickets sold in local African currencies.

Fintech company Flutterwave has integrated its payment technology into the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Financial Gateway (IFG). The IFG is a payment platform specifically created for international airlines and travel agencies to process payments from local markets through various distribution channels. Flutterwave has become one such channel and will enable Africans can pay their airline fees in their local currencies through cards, bank transfer, mobile money, alternative payment methods and other payment modes available on Flutterwave.

Nearly a year ago, airlines in Nigeria were blocking travel agencies and selling tickets directly to customers in dollars instead of the local currency. This was because the airlines were cash-strapped as the CBN was taking too long to release the dollar equivalent to tickets sold in naira. This partnership with Flutterwave allows airlines to have full control over the entire payment and settlement process, from initiation to completion. This Flutterwave integration can alleviate the burden of slow repatriation of accumulated funds from flight tickets sold in local African currencies. This partnership with Flutterwave will greatly benefit foreign airlines and travel agencies looking to collect local currencies through cards and indigenous methods of payment.

In a press release shared with TechCabal, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, Flutterwave CEO & Founder, said, “According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Africa is set to become one of the fastest growing aviation regions in the next 20 years with an annual expansion of nearly 5%. How can we further accelerate this growth? One way is to ensure airlines can easily set up operations across the continent and seamlessly receive payments from their customers. This partnership with IATA solves the problem of payments for global airlines venturing into Africa. We hope that this encourages more global airlines to expand into Africa.”

