Bolt reportedly rescinded a ₦6,000 daily bonus introduced in June as drivers prepare for another strike over costs.

At least two drivers from the Amalgamated Union of App-based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON) told TechCabal that Bolt has discontinued a ₦6,000 daily bonus introduced in June. The bonus was added in June after drivers went on strike to ask Bolt and Uber to increase base fares. The removal of fuel subsidies doubled fuel prices, reducing already thin margins for drivers.

Ride-hailing companies eventually raised base fares by around 25% with concerns that anything more would reduce demand. Bolt’s concession was a ₦6,000 daily bonus for drivers meeting specific work goals. Yet, removing the bonus is only a minor talking point ahead of a planned strike by the drivers and Nigeria’s Labour Congress tomorrow.

According to the drivers, “Some drivers parked their cars. Everyone is going through a hard time.” The National treasurer for the Union, Comrade Jolaiya Moses, told TechCabal that this was not the first time. “They did it to discourage drivers from joining the strike. The bonus is not part of our argument. It was a gimmick.” A source in the union said the bonus was a way to attract drivers to use Bolt’s platform. Bolt did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publishing this article.

Supporting the NLC

While the NLC did not join AUATWON’s June 7 strike because of a court injunction, Moses and Ayoade said AUATWON is affiliated to the trade unions. So as the Nigeria Labour Congress gains momentum ahead of their strike tomorrow, AUATWON has vowed to support them.

NLC’s strike will try to get the government to reverse its stance on removing fuel subsidies. AUATWON’s leaders say that its members are the most affected by the high fuel prices. They also stressed that they are still seeking a 10% reduction of the commissions and possible conversion of their vehicles to CNG to counter the cost of fuel.

