Bosun Tijani, the CEO and co-founder of CcHub, a pan-African tech incubator, has been unveiled as a ministerial nominee for President Tinubu’s administration.



Earlier today, Senate President Godswill Akpabio shared 19 more ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. For stakeholders in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, one name struck a chord, Bosun Tijani, the CEO and co-founder of CcHub, one of the most influential incubators on the continent. Tijani is the only name on the list from within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, suggesting that he is being nominated for the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy role.

TechCabal had earlier reported that four names were being considered for key roles in Tinubu’s administration, especially as the President had focused on Nigeria’s tech ecosystem during his campaign. Bosun Tijani, Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, Olumide Soyombo, and Idris Alubankudi Saliu were the names TechCabal reported to be in the running for the ministerial position. However, only Tijani’s name has appeared on the list.



Tijani’s nomination is a break from the norm of civil servants and career politicians being appointed as the minister responsible for Nigeria’s budding tech ecosystem. For the tech ecosystem, it means a seat at the table and some support from the government in building an even bigger ecosystem. Just as Nigeria’s Startup Act had shown that the government was willing to consult with the ecosystem, this nomination shows a continuation of that policy.

Bosun Tijani’s profile



Tijani holds two degrees from the University of Jos, Nigeria: a Bsc. in Economics and a Diploma in Computer Science. He subsequently obtained an MSc. in Information Systems and Management from the Warwick Business School in England. In March this year, Tijani completed a PhD program in Innovation and Economic Development at the University of Leicester.

He has led the expansion of CcHub across Nigeria, Kenya, and more recently, Namibia. From its humble beginnings in Yaba, CcHub has grown to become a significant catalyst of tech advancement in Africa by empowering young people with the tools, communities and capital they need to launch impactful ventures. With a billion naira growth fund, CcHub has committed to impacting over 95 early-stage businesses including those bringing innovation to Africa’s education and healthcare systems. In 2017, New Africa Magazine named Tijani as one of the 100 most influential people in Africa.

