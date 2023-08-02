🚀Entering Tech #36: How Web3Bridge is training African devs

02 || August || 2023View in Browser
Communities: Web3Bridge is training African devs
Today, we’re discussing Web3Bridge, a mentorship and training community created to bring together individuals who want to master the art of Web3 development. This is for the ones who want to unlock the potential of blockchain, decentralized applications, and smart contracts to build a future that’s more secure, transparent, and decentralized.
So, whether you’re a seasoned developer or just taking your first steps into the Web3 realm, today’s edition will provide you with the info on Web3Bridge so you can go on to fuel your growth and progress. Here’s to coding the future of the decentralized world.
What is Web3Bridge?
On October 10th, 2019, after a global Ethereum Devcon conference, one of the co-founders of Ethereum Foundation announced that Ethereum needed a million developers.
After seeing the tweet, Ayodeji Awosika, the founder of Web3Bridge, saw the opportunity to train blockchain developers because he believed Nigeria and Africa had enough intellectual and human capital to supply that number of developers. And so Web3Bridge was built.
The programme is a mentorship and training community established in 2019 to train blockchain developers in Africa. Web3Bridge aims to develop a sustainable Web3 economy in Africa through remote and onsite development training, supporting developers and startups, and lowering barriers to entry in the Web3 ecosystem. Since its establishment, it has successfully trained over 880 students on Web3 technology, specifically how to use EVM-compatible languages like Solidity to create decentralised applications on the blockchain.
Its graduates have gone on to work for notable blockchain companies like Polygon, Nestcoin, Nahmii, Aavegotchi, Nethermind and Consensys.
The programme is bridging the gap between skills and industry demands. Web3Bridge believes that Africa can contribute to the digital revolution that Web3 presents, and they’re contributing to that vision by training the next wave of blockchain developers on the continent. Web3Bridge is committed to helping these blockchain engineers launch their careers and become founders within the blockchain industry.
How does Web3Bridge work?
- Blockchain engineers/developers, frontend engineers
- 3,500
- Nil. Absolutely free
- Telegram
Web3Bridge offers three unique pathways to people seeking career opportunities in the industry. These pathways are offered to aspirants of different skill sets and technical experiences. The first two pathways are free of charge, while the third is a premium programme for paying participants.
A. Web3 Cohort: The programme introduces the students to blockchain technology and programming in EVM-compatible languages like Solidity.
At the end of the programme, trainees will understand blockchain fundamentals, smart contract creation and blockchain programming.
- Duration: 16 weeks
- Target Audience: Web2 experts seeking Web3 knowledge
- Mode of Delivery: In-Person (Lagos, Nigeria) & Virtual
- Pricing: Free
B. Web2 Cohort: Web2 Cohort is a fully remote training program for people looking to break into the web development space. This free programme introduces the students to HTML, CSS, JavaScript and React.js.
- Duration: 16 weeks
- Target Audience: Tech newbies and non-wen programmers
- Mode of Delivery: Virtual
- Pricing: Free
C. Masterclasses: The masterclass is strictly for Web3 professionals looking to upskill as the industry evolves and grows. The training will expose the participants to new and emerging technologies within the space. The masterclass is designed to help the students familiarise themselves with new skills to advance in the blockchain industry. The training curriculum is constantly evolving to accommodate the advances in Web3 technology.
- Duration: 6 weeks
- Target Audience: Web3 professionals and Web3Bridge’s alumni
- Mode of Delivery: In-Person & Virtual
- Pricing: Paid
What people say about Web3Bridge
Speaking of community, here’s what a few developers who have passed throgh Web3Bridge have to say:
Want to learn more about Web3Bridge? Follow the community on Twitter @Web3Bridge. You can also email the team at support@web3bridge.com.
Attend The Web3 Lagos Conference
Web3 Lagos Conference is a 3-day physical and virtual event comprising of the hackathon, workshops, networking, career fair and panel sessions. The Conference will hold between August 31 and September 2, 2023, at The Zone, Gbagada, Lagos State.
The Web3Lagos conference is powered by Web3Bridge in Conjunction with Ayagigs.
Ask a techie
Q. What advice would you give to someone who wants to start a career in blockchain development, and how can Web3Bridge help them achieve their goals?
Our advice to anyone interested in starting a career in blockchain development is that the best time to start is now! Learning blockchain development, like any other skill, requires time, commitment and sacrifice so anyone who wants to venture into the space should make up their mind to give it what it takes. Web3bridge runs two cohorts in a year and we are open to working with anyone with interest. The community is also open to supporting everyone that is interested and needs help while learning.
Opportunities
- The Kenyan Revenue Authority (KRA) is open for applications from undergraduates and diploma students for its three-month long Industrial Attachment Programme (This comes with a Ksh.7,000 monthly stipend). Apply by August 6.
- The Thomson Foundation Young Journalists Award 2023 is open for applications from brilliant young journalists to demonstrate a wealth of investigative journalism skills. The three finalists will be flown to London to attend the gala award, along with other potential award winners and leading figures from the world of journalism. Apply by August 11.
- Google is offering 2000 African Scholarships for a Career Certificate in Cybersecurity. In this certificate program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that can have you job-ready in less than 6 months, and gain hands-on experience with Python, Linux and SQL. Enroll here.
- If you are between 18 and 35 years old, apply for a spot at the 2023 Landscape Leadership Workshop ($2,000 grant available), and embark on a transformative journey toward landscape leadership. Apply by August 10.
Jobs
- Tech Safari – Growth Associate – Nairobi, Kenya (Remote)
- Helium Health – Frontend Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Senior Growth Associate – Lagos, Nigeria
- Code for Africa – Senior Product Manager – Nigeria (Remote)
- Kaelo – Digital Marketing Manager– South Africa
- Anvil Shield Holdings – Software Developer (Java) – Nairobi, Kenya (Unspecified)
- Kuda – Product Manager – Nigeria (Remote)
- Axiz (Pty) Ltd – Junior Product Manager – South Africa ( Unspecified)
- Wikimedia Foundation – Senior Software Engineer – Nigeria (Remote)
- Incubeta – Paid Media Manager – South Arica (On-site)
There are more jobs on TechCabal’s job board.
