🚀Entering Tech #36: How Web3Bridge is training African devs

So, whether you’re a seasoned developer or just taking your first steps into the Web3 realm, today’s edition will provide you with the info on Web3Bridge so you can go on to fuel your growth and progress. Here’s to coding the future of the decentralized world.

Today, we’re discussing Web3Bridge , a mentorship and training community created to bring together individuals who want to master the art of Web3 development. This is for the ones who want to unlock the potential of blockchain, decentralized applications, and smart contracts to build a future that’s more secure, transparent, and decentralized.

If you’re looking to dive into the exciting world of Web3 development, this edition is for you. 🌊💻

On October 10th, 2019, after a global Ethereum Devcon conference, one of the co-founders of Ethereum Foundation announced that Ethereum needed a million developers.

After seeing the tweet, Ayodeji Awosika, the founder of Web3Bridge, saw the opportunity to train blockchain developers because he believed Nigeria and Africa had enough intellectual and human capital to supply that number of developers. And so Web3Bridge was built.

A Web3Bridge Cohort in 2022

The programme is a mentorship and training community established in 2019 to train blockchain developers in Africa. Web3Bridge aims to develop a sustainable Web3 economy in Africa through remote and onsite development training, supporting developers and startups, and lowering barriers to entry in the Web3 ecosystem. Since its establishment, it has successfully trained over 880 students on Web3 technology, specifically how to use EVM-compatible languages like Solidity to create decentralised applications on the blockchain.

Its graduates have gone on to work for notable blockchain companies like Polygon, Nestcoin, Nahmii, Aavegotchi, Nethermind and Consensys.

The programme is bridging the gap between skills and industry demands. Web3Bridge believes that Africa can contribute to the digital revolution that Web3 presents, and they’re contributing to that vision by training the next wave of blockchain developers on the continent. Web3Bridge is committed to helping these blockchain engineers launch their careers and become founders within the blockchain industry.