Next wave: Providing liftoff for Tunisia’s tech talent

In Tunisia, raw talent and a tight-knit community of builders, entrepreneurs and tech workers could create Africa’s axis for deep tech. But not before a few important and urgent changes.

It is 1:34 a.m. in Kigali and I am reading the New York Times profile of Morris Chang, founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) which is today, the world’s leading fab (maker) of nanoscopic transistors etched into silicon wafers.

Reading Morris’ profile puts me in the right headspace for today’s ecosystem review of the small African nation nestled between Algeria, Libya and the Mediterranean Sea–Tunisia.

With almost 5,000 students registered, Tunisia has the most number of student members in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. That is a stunning 1900 increase from 2011 when the country had only 263 student members. By total membership, Tunisia is the only African country in the Top 10 ranking of IEEE chapters in the EMEA region.

IEEE membership numbers do not necessarily mean technology prowess. Israel has a total of 1,300 members (including students). But Tunisia’s numerical representation in the IEEE is a useful proxy for discerning how seriously the country takes STEM education. What’s more? It’s a proxy I like.

“Everybody knows everybody”

This concentration of talent is not new. In the last 40 years, manufacturing formed the basis of the Tunisia’s GDP growth. From subcontracted operations for labour-intensive, low-value-added manufacturing for European companies, Tunisian firms have moved up the value chain into segments such as aeronautic component manufacturing. Several multinationals such as Benetton and Airbus tapped the country’s base of skilled engineers and opened wholly-owned production plants in the country, analysts at Oxford Business write. With almost half of Tunisia’s manufacturing destined for overseas markets, the country’s globally oriented production focus has not been in doubt.

Tunisia’s small, but growing tight-knit ecosystem is built around this concentration of technology talent. And as a technology ecosystem takes shape, this massing of engineers, developers and other academics are beginning to coalesce into an entrepreneurial force of its own. There are not many African countries where there is a dedicated effort to connect technology ecosystems with academic and research institutions, but Open Startup Tunisia is a shining example of this startup-academic bridge in action. Co-working spaces dot the city. One of them, The Dot, is a veritable watering hole for the tech workers, founders, investors and venture builders working in Tunis.

In 2018, Tunisia famously passed the first Startup Act in Africa, leading to a scramble to pass startup laws in other African countries, including Senegal, Nigeria, Rwanda, Kenya and South Africa. New incubators, accelerators and startup labs have been born since 2016 to help catalyse entrepreneurial growth from the natural tech advantage.

While investments into Tunisian startups have increased, especially following the passage of the Startup Act in 2018 and the further surge in global venture investments in the last five years, Tunisia has not realised the expected boom from its concentration of tech talent, research institutions and growing entrepreneurial ambition.

Tunisia has talent. Its government just needs to help them fly—mostly by getting out of the way—and supporting entrepreneurs to recreate the successes of the country’s auto-industry in the startup scene.

Show me the money

Everyone I spoke to last week for this piece, described a variant of the need for and lack of funding opportunities as one of the primary challenges Tunisia’s startup ecosystem has to deal with.

True, the Startup Act of 2018 successfully spurred technology entrepreneurship. Especially as it offered a full-year stipend for up to three co-founders in any startup accepted into the programme. But the government capital only went so far. It provided the seed, but an accompanying full liberalisation of the market in order to create an enabling environment for scaling locally domiciled startups is yet to happen.

One of the results is an abundance of early-stage startups, with working products and some traction, but not enough liftoff power to overcome gravity. A secondary effect of this is the easy out—a proliferation of marketplace applications hoping to grow enough to find viability outside of Tunisia and into Gulf countries.