2023 to 2024 UI fees for old and new students

The University of Ibadan (UI), one of Nigeria’s most prestigious federal institutions of higher learning, has recently followed in the steps of the University of Lagos (Unilag) in increasing fees that new and returning students are billed to pay. Sequel to the Presidency’s debunk of tuition fee increment notions, the University of Ibadan in a document released regarding the proposed fees revision, implied accordingly that students are getting “Free Education” because the tuition fees box was marked “Nill”.

Categorically, new University of Ibadan students making use of digital infrastructure, could alongside other mandatory fees like Technology Levy, be paying as much as ₦295,500. See the breakdown of the revised fees for old and returning students of the University of Ibadan below:

New UI fees for new students 2023

New UI fees for returning students 2023

There are currently rumours that the premier University will also be increasing fees for services like online transcript application, certificate processing, and so on.

Concerns regarding UI’s new fees on social media

The fee review news has stirred and sparked debates and discussions across social media from demographics including students, parents, faculty members, and the general public. The increment has been touted to significantly increase the financial burden on students and by extension their guardians or parents.

News coming from sources in the university administration cited various reasons for the fee hike, including the need to improve infrastructure, balance the costs of running with current economic realities, enhance academic quality, and attract top-notch faculty members.

Proponents of the increment argue that such steps are necessary to maintain the university’s reputation and ensure its competitiveness on a global scale. However, critics contend that the sudden and substantial increase disproportionately affects students from low-income families and undermines the institution’s long-standing reputation of providing affordable education.

One of the primary concerns arising from the fee increment is its potential impact on enrollment rates. As tuition becomes less affordable, many students might be forced to abandon their dreams of attending the University of Ibadan. This could lead to a decline in diversity, academic excellence, and a sense of inclusivity on campus. Moreover, critics worry that the financial burden might discourage prospective students from pursuing higher education altogether, perpetuating a cycle of limited opportunities and socio-economic disparities.

Final thoughts

As other federal universities like Obafemi Awolowo are expected to unveil their revised fees too, there’s a significant debate about the direction of higher education in Nigeria. The fees increment raise important questions about the affordability of education, equal access to opportunities, and the role of universities in society.

Share this article