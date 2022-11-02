Easy steps to process your University of Ibadan transcript online   

The University of Ibadan now allows graduates of the school to process their UI transcript online in a seamless and straightforward process. Want to find out how to do it? Keep reading.

How to request your undergraduate University of Ibadan transcript online

Currently, you can only apply for the University of Ibadan transcript online on a PC. It doesn’t work on mobile (even if you set the view to desktop).

First, visit the University of Ibadan transcript page and click on “undergraduate transcript”.

On the next page, click on “Initiate Transcript Request”.

You’ll find a page requiring you to fill in your biodata including your name, date of birth, department, year of graduation, faculty, email, phone number and matric number.

Once you’re done filling, it’ll take you to the next page to choose the type of transcript and the number of copies you want to process.

Once you select the above, it’ll show you the cost for each. As of the time of writing this article, transcripts to be sent out of the country cost around N7200 for processing. Meanwhile, a student copy transcript costs around N5000.

Next, you’ll see a Remita payment page. Follow the prompts, enter your bank/card details, and make payment.

Once your payment is confirmed, you’ll be redirected to a receipt page. Ensure you download the receipt or get a screenshot of it as you’ll need the invoice number later.

Go back to the undergraduate transcript application page and click “Continue Request After Payment”

You’ll be asked to fill in your matric number and reference number (invoice number).

After that, you’ll be asked to upload your statement of results and payment receipt as jpeg images. You’ll also fill in the details of where/who you want to address the transcript to. Afterward, it’ll certify you are done with that stage.

Back on the undergraduate transcript application page, you’ll see “Track Transcript.” This is where you track your transcript processing stages.

The transcript processing shouldn’t take more than two weeks. However, strike actions and some other factors may influence how long the process will take.

Please note that if you’re processing a physical transcript (student copy or overseas copy) you need to physically pick up your transcript or send a representative to the University of Ibadan’s Exams and Records Department once your transcript is ready.

For the university-sealed transcript to be sent overseas, you’ll have to select your preferred courier service. International courier companies like UPS and DHL liaise with the university to provide such courier services at discounted prices, so you may want to ask the officials at the Exams and Records Department to help you with a recommendation.

Online transcript processing for postgraduate students follows a similar process after clicking the “Postgraduate Transcript” on the University of Ibadan transcript processing page.

Now go get your transcript!

