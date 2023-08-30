Seven Nigerian startups will challenge 193 other startups for the 100K equity-free prize at Startup Battlefield competition.

Seven Nigerian startups have been selected for this year’s TechCrunch Startup Battlefield pitch competition. The competition showcases the top 200 early-stage startups chosen from around the globe, across multiple industries who compete for the 100K equity-free prize.

Sixteen African startups were selected for this year’s edition of the competition, with Nigeria having the most representation with seven entries. South Africa had three startups, Kenya and Uganda with two startups each, Tanzania and Ghana with one startup, respectively. The selected startups will receive pitch training from TechCrunch journalists and VCs and then pitch to investors attending the conference over three days.

Here is a list of selected Nigerian startups for this year’s TechCrunch Startup Battlefield competition:

1. Famasi Africa

Famasi Africa is a Pharmacy platform that connects individuals & businesses to pharmacies. Via a dashboard, users can order, track and refill their medications with a dedicated support channel to provide information on the proper use & benefits of the medications. Adeola Ayoola, co-founder of Famasi Africa told TechCabal in an interview, “At Famasi, we don’t prescribe medications, and we only work with prescriptions or directly with providers. However, we prioritise convenience, access and personalised support for our customers,” she said.

2. Akowe

Akowe is a comprehensive solution for the digital issuance and verification of academic records using blockchain technology. Founded by Ayodeji Agboola in 2020, Akowe helps educators or platforms that engage in online training issue bulk certificates. It also allows students to verify their credentials after uploading them to the platform while helping employers verify the credentials of a potential hire. The startup has a web application where users can access these services. It also has a mobile app for students to upload and verify their certificates.

3. Bus54

Bus54 is a mobility technology company providing a platform to aggregate intercity bus transportation in Africa, allowing passengers to search, compare, book, and manage their journeys online. The platform enables transport operators to manage their end-to-end operations from a secure portal with no need for additional investment in IT software or hardware, and an additional channel to sell their tickets.

“The visibility from the event can attract potential investors who are looking for promising startups in the mobility and transportation sector. Even if Bus54 doesn’t win the top prize, the exposure can lead to investment opportunities,” said Joseph Lumbahe, CEO of Bus54.

4. Flowmono

Flowmono is a SaaS platform for APIs and tools helping organisations and people e-sign, store, and share documents as well as digitize their processes. Flowmono use cases include purchase requests, loan approvals, expense reports, contracts, and much more. Flowmono helps businesses become more efficient, save data, save cost, save time, and save the environment from paper waste.

5. ForisLabs

Foris Labs is an edtech startup that allows students transform any space into a science laboratory via its gamified 3D virtual science laboratory. Founded by John Onuigbo in 2020, Foris Labs 3D virtual science laboratory provides a realistic simulation of hands-on science experiments for its users.

6. Genesis360

Genesis360 leverages financial technology to democratize access to consumer credit for food. Our solution enables food retail stores to provide affordable payment options to their customers and accept repayment in instalments.

Mayowa Akinmade, CEO of Genesis360 while speaking on the selection said “being selected for TechCrunch Battlefield 200 attests to the significance of our solution. It’s a validation of our targeted efforts towards combatting food insecurity and driving financial inclusion across cities in Africa, one step at a time. The TechCrunch platform presents the opportunity to showcase our technology, connect with industry experts to learn global best practices. Provides further opportunity for collaboration, and gaining valuable feedback.”

7. Alusoft Technologies Ltd

Alusoft is an edtech platform that utilises its suite of products to provide endless possibilities to educators, parents, and students. EduPorch it’s product provides a complete educational information processing and management tool that aids day-to-day activities of a school and allows seamless interactions among major stakeholders of the school.

“Being chosen for is more than an accolade – it’s a gateway to wider recognition, growth, and success in the tech field. We’re thrilled to embrace this chance and create a lasting impact,” Onaopemipo Adewumi, CEO of Alusoft told TechCabal. “This recognition offers us the opportunity to showcase our innovation on a global stage, network with Industry Leaders, pioneers, investors, and collaborators, enabling connections for potential partnerships and growth as well as tapping into Validation and Credibility to enhance our vision.”

The selected African startups for this year’s edition have the chance to join a prestigious list of companies like Dropbox, Trello, Yammer, Tripit, and Redbeacon, who have emerged from the competition.

