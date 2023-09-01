👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Anonymous Sudan hacks Twitter

Anonymous Sudan hacks X

Image source: Zikoko Memes

Anonymous Sudan has struck again.

The hacktivist group is claiming responsibility for taking X (formerly Twitter) offline in more than a dozen countries on Tuesday morning. The hackers said that they hacked X to pressure Elon Musk into launching Starlink in Sudan.

Thousands of users affected: Per BBC, X was down for over two hours, and according to Downdetector, a website that monitors service outages, users from the US and the UK filed nearly 20,000 reports of outages, though the actual number of affected individuals is likely much greater.

In a chat with the BBC, a member of the hacktivist group, Hofa, said that the purpose of the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack was to bring attention to the ongoing civil war in Sudan. The war, which began in April, was due to a power struggle between the two main factions of the ruling military regime. This has led to the internet in Sudan being disrupted several times. Currently, internet access is limited and unreliable due to the ongoing conflict in the country. If Starlink is launched in Sudan, it will mean that people can access the internet even if the government blocks internet access.

Hacktivism over the months: The group has been involved in a series ofdistributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Back in June, the hacktivist group targeted Microsoft in a DDoS attack, claiming that the attack was retaliation for US policy regarding Sudan’s military conflict.

In July, the group also attacked digital services in Kenya, including the country’s eCitizen portal, used by the public to access more than 5,000 government services. They claimed that the attack was because the country “released statements doubting the sovereignty of [the Sudanese] government.”

In August, the group carried out attacks on Nigerian companies, targeting digital infrastructure such as that of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in response to the ECOWAS threat of military action against Niger.

Zoom out: X has not publicly acknowledged the disruption caused, and Musk has not responded to questions to launch his satellite internet service in Sudan.