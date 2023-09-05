👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily -mPharma lays off 150 staff

mPharma lays off 150 employees

Image source: TechCabal

mPharma is parting ways with some of its workforce.

mPharma, the Ghanaian startup that manages prescription drug inventory for pharmacies and their suppliers, has laid off 150 employees. According to the company’s CEO, Gregory Rockson, the layoffs are in light of the current macroeconomic conditions driven by the naira devaluation.

ICYMI: This news comes after the company raised a $35 million Series D last year. In September 2022, the startup bought a majority stake in HealthPlus, a leading pharmacy chain in Nigeria, for an undisclosed amount. A year before, it also bought a 55% stake in Uganda’s Vine Pharmacy— the second country in East Africa after buying Halton’s Pharmacy in Kenya for $5 million in 2019.

The road ahead: The startup operates in nine African countries: Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, Gabon, and Ethiopia. Now with a lighter workforce, the company says that the company will focus on its online pharmacy product, Mutti.