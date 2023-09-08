👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily-Sama strikes out in AI

Sama to hire 2,100 Kenyans for AI work

Image source: TechCabal

New business, new hires.

Sama, a startup that trains data for AI algorithms, will employ 2,100 Kenyans in the next two weeks, according to Kenya’s trade cabinet secretary, Moses Kuria.

The first batch of 600 employees has already started working, while an additional 1,500 will be hired in the following weeks. This will increase Sama’s headcount from 3,400 to 5,500, with a leadership team that is entirely Kenyan.

The new hires will work in Sama’s computer vision artificial intelligence (AI) arm and will be tasked with labelling images and videos for machine learning algorithms.

ICYMI: Sama was formerly involved in content moderation services for Meta in Kenya. The company discontinued it to focus on computer vision AI work in March after it fired 184 content moderators, who have since sued the company for unfair dismissal. However, the company added that it left that line of business as a strategic business decision and not in relation to the ongoing case.

Zoom out: Sama’s new move signifies a promising future for AI development in Kenya, with the potential to influence the global AI landscape.