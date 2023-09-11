👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily-No more TikTok Live in Kenya?

TikTok Live may be banned in Kenya

Kenya is trying to kill TikTok Live.

Remember that meeting where Kenyan President Ruto sat down with TikTok? Well, the Kenyan Film Classification Board (KFCB) also attended, and they urged TikTok to disable the live feature to stop the growing trend of content creators making explicit sexual content on TikTok Lives at night.

ICYMI: Kenya’s House of Assembly received a petition from a concerned citizen calling for a TikTok ban due to the trend of explicit sexual content on the platform. But President Ruto believes an outright ban is not the solution, considering many Kenyans are building careers through content creation. Instead, he engaged in a dialogue with TikTok to enhance content moderation on the platform.

So, the burning question is, will TikTok ban live broadcasts in the East African country? The company has yet to comment on whether they will take this suggestion seriously. The only outcome confirmed from the meeting is TikTok’s commitment to launch a hub in Kenya and hire content moderators to review posts on the app. Additionally, the KFCB recommended that TikTok should also take action against those who post explicit content by shutting down their accounts and preventing them from creating new ones through the blacklisting of their phone’s IMEI number.

Zoom out: Beyond Kenya’s borders, petitions to ban TikTok have also surfaced in Uganda and Egypt for similar reasons—citing concerns about immorality and threats to the nation. TikTok has already faced bans in Senegal and Somalia. However, both citizens and experts smell a rat; they think that the respective governments are banning the platform to suppress public criticism of the government.