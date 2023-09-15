👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – SendChamp’s new camp

Tech Nation set to resume in October
Tech Nation, a UK organisation that helps bring talented tech talents from Africa to the UK through its endorsement of the Global Talent Visa, is set to relaunch its operations in October. Tech Nation halted operations six months ago but will now relaunch during the Birmingham Tech Week on October 16 according to the UKTN.
ICYMI: In March this year, Tech Nation ceased operations after losing out on a government grant which was its primary revenue stream to Barclay’s Eagle Labs—its primary revenue stream. One month after Tech Nation shut down, it was acquired by Founders Forum in an undisclosed deal. Despite the company’s closure, a small team continued processing applications for the service.
According to local media, Tech Nation will continue to be the endorsing body for digital technology applications under the Global Talent Visa.
Zoom out: Tech Nation’s resumption of operations spells good news for tech talents, especially Nigerians who are looking to explore the Global Talent Visa route to the UK. The West African country ranks third in the world with 11.3% of applications globally.
Kenya’s Digital Health bill goes through first reading
Yesterday, the Kenyan National Assembly had the first reading of the Digital Health Bill. The Bill was drafted by the government in partnership with healthcare stakeholders.
What is the bill about? The Bill proposes the establishment of a digital health agency that would provide a framework for the provision of digital health services. Through the Digital Health Bill, Kenya will maintain a comprehensive integrated health information system that can be a reference to every health facility that requires a patient’s health history in the country.
Not a standalone bill The Digital Health Bill is one of four bills which the cabinet approved earlier in August. All four bills will replace the NHIF Act. The Social Health Insurance Bill 2023, the Primary Healthcare Bill 2023, and the Facility Improvement Financing Bill 2023 are the three other bills.
Zoom out: While the Digital Health Bill has only passed its first reading, it represents a significant milestone in Kenya’s journey toward a more efficient and patient-centric healthcare system. The legislative process will involve further deliberations, revisions, and rounds of voting before the bill can become law. Nevertheless, its introduction signifies the government’s commitment to harnessing the potential of digital technology to improve healthcare access and outcomes for all Kenyan citizens.
Funding Tracker
This week, raised a $2.4 million seed round. The round comprised $1.6 million in debt and $800,000 in equity funding.
The round was backed by African Renaissance Partners, Norrsken Accelerator Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, with participation from angel investors Marcus Boström, and Zephyr Acorn.
Here are the other deals for the week:
- Nigerian auto startup, Mecho Autotech, received $2.4 million in pre-Series A funding round with the participation of Global Brain Corporation, Ventures Platform, and Uncovered Fund.
That’s it for this week!
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$26,523
|
+ 1.06%
|
– 9.79%
|Ether
|$1,626
|
+ 1.18%
|
– 11.81%
|BNB
|
$212
|
+ 0.13%
|
– 10.44%
|Cardano
|$0.25
|
+ 0.97%
|
– 13.59%
* Data as of 12:51 AM WAT, September 15, 2023.
- Derivco – Project Manager Level 2 – Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (Hybrid)
- Andela– Senior Data Modeler– Lagos, Nigeria (Remote)
- Canonical- Design Team Manager – Lagos, Nigeria (Remote)
- LemFi – Technical Support Lead – Lagos, Nigeria (Remote)
Written by –
Mariam Muhammad & Faith Omoniyi
Edited by – Noah Banjo