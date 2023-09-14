WhoGoHost has acquired cloud-based communication startup SendChamp in what it says is a move to deepen its value offering for its customer base.

WhoGoHost, a Nigerian cloud infrastructure company, has fully acquired SendChamp, a cloud communications startup that powers online messaging for African businesses for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition which combines cash and equity, is part of WhoGoHost’s strategic plans to deepen its value offering for its customer base.

Founded by Goodness Kayode and Damilola Olotu in 2021, SendChamp allows businesses to send and receive customer messages across different channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, email, and voice. “Our vision and theirs align,” said SendChamp CEO Kayode. “WhoGoHost is ensuring that entrepreneurs and businesses go online and that businesses can communicate effectively.”

SendChamp leadership to join WhoGoHost

SendChamp’s CEO and CTO will assume new roles at WhoGoHost as part of the acquisition. Goodness Kayode will be Chief Product Officer, while Damilola Olotu will serve as the Chief Technology Officer of WhoGoHost.

SendChamp will continue to operate as an independent product for a few months, and then its services will become accessible via the Whogohost integrated platform. “SendChamp will essentially become SendChamp by WhoGoHost,” said Kayode. Subsequently, as SendChamp seamlessly integrates with WhoGoHost’s offerings, it will adopt the WhoGoHost company name.

A mutually beneficial partnership

“It is a symbiotic relationship. Our customers can access WhoGoHost’s services, from domains to backups to security to hosting. WhoGoHost’s customer base will also be able to access products from SendChamp, down from SMS, emails, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and customer support solutions. Because we have the same type of customers, WhoGoHost’s products can be used by SendChamp customers, and vice-versa,” Kayode explained the benefits of the partnership on a call with TechCabal.

Opeyemi Awoyemi, the founder of WhoGoHost, said the acquisition of SendChamp presents the startup with a unique opportunity to expand its offerings beyond being a “domain-hosting to a one-stop shop for digital services for entrepreneurs and businesses in Africa.” In 2016, the company also acquired TheExpertHost and iHost Africa.

