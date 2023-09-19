What makes a CEO resign after ten years?

The What: Bob van Dijk, the CEO of Naspers and Prosus, has resigned after 10 years in charge; Naspers is the largest African company by market capitalisation. Through its subsidiary, Prosus, it holds an estimated 26% stake in Tencent worth $112 billion. Despite completing 23 deals, Prosus’ most important investment remains Tencent and its value has continued to increase over the years. In 2021, Van Dijk proposed a new structure to have the value of Prosus’ Tencent investment show on Naspers books. It created a complex structure where Prosus went on to own 49% of its parent company.

Why did Van Dijk leave? Eventually, the lopsided structure of a subsidiary owning its parent had to change. As the ownership changed, it opened the door to Van Dijk’s exit and shares of both companies fell on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

What’s next? While Van Dijk will remain as a consultant and help with the transition until the end of September 2024, Ervin Tu, the Chief Investment Officer of Naspers will become interim CEO. Here’s all you need to know about him. Per the WSJ, “The management change comes as the 108-year-old company pushes to make its e-commerce businesses and investments profitable, and works to narrow a persistent gap between the value of its shares and its stake in Tencent.”