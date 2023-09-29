5 tech events to attend in Lagos from October 2023

Lagos, Nigeria, is hosting a series of exciting tech events between October and December 2023. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, entrepreneur, developer, or simply curious about the latest trends, these events offer unique opportunities to learn, connect, and celebrate Africa’s tech ecosystem.

In this article, we’ll highlight 5 tech events you should plan to attend between now and December 2023

1. Moonshot by TechCabal

Date: Wednesday, October 11 2023 – October 12 2023

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM WAT

Venue: Eko Convention Center | Eko Hotels & Suites

This is arguably Africa’s biggest Tech event in 2023, and it’s hosted by TechCabal. Moonshot is a gathering of Africa’s tech leaders, founders, and innovators. This event promises discussions, tech festivity, exhibitions, investor pitches, and product showcases. It’s a must-attend for those looking to expand their professional network and celebrate innovation in Africa’s dynamic tech scene.

Book your slot for Moonshot here now.

2. Infobip Connect – Lagos Tech Meetup

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm

Venue: Community by Dukka, Victoria Island, Lagos

For developers, startups, and tech enthusiasts, this meetup offers a chance to explore local tech initiatives and Infobip Developer Community tools. Keynote speakers, including leaders from Yabacon Africa and Infobip, will share their insights. Enjoy free food and beverages while networking with like-minded individuals.

Register for Infobip here.

3. SwitchCon

Date:

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 9 am – 6 pm WAT

Venue: Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos

SwitchCon, an annual tech conference, caters to young tech enthusiasts, innovators, and entrepreneurs across Africa. The event offers tech workshops, panel discussions, startup pitches, and networking opportunities. Attendees can even compete in a pitch challenge and explore job opportunities with leading tech companies.

Register for SwitchCon here.

4. BusinessDay Tech Conference and Exhibition (Techxibition) Lagos

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Time: 8:30 am – 4 pm WAT

Venue: Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

The BusinessDay Technology Conference and Exhibition (Techxibition) Event promises to shed light on Nigeria’s current technology challenges. Topics will span renewable energy, Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, and mobile technology, fostering growth and human capital development in the country.

Register for Techxibition here.

5. The Tech Festival by Tech Connect Africa

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 12 pm WAT

Venue: Lagos Continental, Victoria Island, Lagos

Hosted by Tech Connect Africa, this festival and conference celebrate African tech innovation. With a focus on West African tech, attendees can expect insights from industry leaders and networking opportunities. Dress to impress in African attire or business casual for this celebration of African tech excellence.

Register for The Tech Festival here.

Final thoughts on tech events in Lagos

These five tech events in Lagos offer a diverse range of experiences, from learning and networking to celebrating African tech excellence. Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in Africa’s thriving tech ecosystem.

Share this article