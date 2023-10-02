👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Patricia calls for patience

Save 25% on all Moonshot Tickets, only for the next 5 days!! Offer valid from October 1 – 6, 2023. Buy your tickets here .

Patricia calls for patience

Nigerian crypto startup Patricia is asking its customers for some patience.

Last Friday, the company held a virtual town hall to give updates about its progress and appeal to infuriated customers.

Why? Patricia has had a troubling year. Earlier in May, the startup revealed that it suffered a hack in January 2022 which cost it nearly $2 million. It partially froze withdrawals after the 2022 breach, allowing customers to deposit funds but not move them from wallet to wallet. Instead, Patricia offered to buy those coins from customers and pay them cash to manage the situation. This workaround continued until March 2023.

By April 2023, the company launched Patricia Plus, its new app which had no withdrawal restrictions, which triggered a bank run and led to a deficit of 75 bitcoins. The company was then forced to reinstate the freeze in May 2023.

Since then, customers have been unable to access their assets. In August, in what it termed a move to protect customer assets, it converted all user assets into its newly minted Patricia Token (PTK) backed by the US dollar. Unfortunately, users were not informed about the conversion beforehand, and still couldn’t access their funds even after the conversion.

A repayment plan: Now, the company is effecting a new repayment plan through fundraising. At the town hall, CEO Hamu Fejiro announced that the company had secured some funding and plans to reopen its app soon. While the investors or investment is undisclosed, TradeFada CEO Segun Dania announced, in July, that he had invested an undisclosed sum in Patricia.

As the startup revealed its plan to relaunch its app and repay funds, its customers were bothered with the timeline of repayment which still isn’t clear at the moment. Others are considering taking legal action or filing with the appropriate authorities.