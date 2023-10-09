5 vital reasons to attend Moonshot by TechCabal 2023

Are you a tech enthusiast looking for the next big thing in the tech world? Then you should be attending Moonshot by TechCabal happening on October 11th and 12th, 2023. This event is one of the biggest tech events of 2023 and it is poised to be a game-changer. Here are five reasons why you shouldn’t miss it:

1. Cutting-edge technology showcase

At Moonshot, you’ll have the opportunity to witness the latest advancements in the African tech ecosystem and have a better peek into the global tech space too. From payments, AI and robotics to virtual reality and blockchain, the event will showcase the cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future

2. Expert speaker lineup

Moonshot has gathered a stellar lineup of tech industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators. These speakers include Bosun Tijani; Nigeria’s minister of communications, innovation, and digital economy, Olatunbosun Alake; commissioner of innovation, science & technology, Lagos state, and Gbenga Agboola; CEO of Flutterwave, among others. Attendees will have the chance to learn from these visionaries through insightful speeches, panel discussions, and workshops.

3. Get top networking opportunities when you attend Moonshot by TechCabal

Tech events like Moonshot are a hub for networking. You’ll have the chance to connect with professionals, entrepreneurs, and potential collaborators who share your passion for technology. Forge valuable connections that can boost your career or startup.

4. Hands-On workshops and demos

Moonshot doesn’t just talk about tech; it lets you experience it. You can participate in hands-on workshops and interactive demos to get a feel for the technology, learn new skills, and gain practical insights.

5. Meet celebrity Tech influencers and content creators

The last but not the least reason is that Moonshot presents you the opportunity to meet celebrity tech influencers and content creators like Fisayo Fosudo and Korty. These tech luminaries have a massive following on social media and YouTube, and they’ll be sharing their expertise and experiences. You can engage in Q&A sessions, take selfies, and maybe even collaborate on exciting projects.

Final thoughts on why you should attend Moonshot by TechCabal

Moonshot by TechCabal is the place to be for anyone passionate about technology. From exploring cutting-edge innovations to networking with industry leaders and meeting your favorite tech influencers, this event offers an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative tech gathering on October 11th and 12th, 2023.

Share this article