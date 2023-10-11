🚀Entering Tech #43 – How Smarketers Hub helps marketers

Every marketing talent is welcome here!

Greetings ET people 🖖🏾 We’re presently celebrating African innovation at the Moonshot Conference. If you’re not here with us, please enjoy this #EnteringTech🚀 edition on a community that helps marketing talents grow. Please pretend that this was planned as part of the marketing talent editions we’ve had over the past four editions. Happy reading. Timi Odueso

Tech trivia

Some tech trivia to get the brain juices flowing. What was the name of the first computer mouse?

What is the name of the search engine that was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998?

What is Smarketers Hub?

Smarketers Hub was founded by Aisha Owolabi, a seasoned digital content marketer with seven years of experience simplifying complex ideas into easily digestible content. Aisha Owolabi In the early days of her career, Aisha longed for a supportive community to navigate her digital marketing journey, especially while pursuing a Chemistry degree simultaneously. To provide this support to others, in January 2020, she launched Smarketers Hub, uniting aspiring African marketers with stories, resources, and opportunities to inspire and enable them to build successful global careers. Smarketers Hub is a thriving community of bright marketers, committed to mutual learning and daily improvement in their craft. The Hub focus on nurturing creative talents across Africa, delivering valuable content, resources, and diverse opportunities that drive careers and foster engagement within the marketing industry. Its mission is to become the ultimate destination for African marketers seeking the resources and support to forge successful global marketing careers.

How does Smarketers Hub work?

Product marketers, growth marketers, content marketers, digital marketers, content creators, social media managers

1,500

Nil. Absolutely free

X(Twitter), Instagram , LinkedIn, Threads If you’re a marketer and you’re considering joining Smarketers Hub, here are some perks to ginger you. A. Smarketers’ Twitter Spaces: Each month, the community hosts digital events featuring subject matter experts from global marketing industries. These events are open to both generalist and specialist marketers at all career levels especially mid and entry-level marketers. Past speakers include prominent figures such as Tamilore Oladipo, Olabinjo Adeniran, Peace Obinani, and many others. A Smarketers Hub Twitter Space B. Job opportunities: Smarketers Hub has established partnerships with organizations to provide exciting job opportunities for marketing professionals. Its latest collaborations with Blurpe and Talentpoel were aimed at assisting marketing professionals in discovering excellent job prospects both within and outside Africa. C. Skill development: Through its various communication channels, including social media, our website, and email, Smarketers Hub regularly shares valuable resources. These resources include career-boosting tips for marketers. Additionally, the Hub conducts interviews and shares stories from accomplished marketers across various marketing disciplines, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of marketers. The Hub guides them on how to refine their skills and choose the right paths to build successful global marketing careers. As part of its commitment to empowering community members, Smarketers Hub offers a feature that enables writers within its community to submit articles. This opportunity not only helps them establish themselves as thought leaders but also allows them to diversify their portfolios.

What people say about Smarketers Hub

Speaking of community, here’s what a few people have to say about Smarketers Hub: Want to learn more about Smarketers Hub? Sign up for the Hub’s newsletter here . You can alsocheck out their website at at www.smarketershub.com

Hangout with Testify Testify is celebrating 22 veteran software testers with impactful years of experience. To read more, click here! Join the first-of-its-kind tech hangout on November 11 at The Zone, Lagos State featuring games, food, and networking with tech professionals.🚀RSVP now!

Here’s where to find your first tech job If you’re interested in kicking off your career in tech, here’s a list of job boards that regularly upload their platform with African tech jobs.

Tech trivia answers

The first computer mouse was called the “XY Position Indicator for a Display System” and was invented by Douglas Engelbart in 1964. It was made of wood and had two wheels on the bottom to track its movement. The search engine that was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998 is Google. Google is the most popular search engine in the world.

Opportunities

Access Bank ART X prize for early career African artists returns for its 2023/2024 edition. Applications are open for artists who have dedicated at least three years to their practice. The winner gets a $10,000 grant. Apply by October 18.

for early career African artists returns for its 2023/2024 edition. Applications are open for artists who have dedicated at least three years to their practice. The winner gets a grant. Apply by October 18. Applications are open forthe Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCCP) Scholarship (fully funded), aimed at students from Ghana who wish to develop a career in Marine science. Each successful recipient will be entitled to tuition fees, a living allowance and a research support grant. Apply by October 17.

aimed at students from Ghana who wish to develop a career in Marine science. Each successful recipient will be entitled to tuition fees, a living allowance and a research support grant. Apply by October 17. Calling all emerging conservation photographers and storytellers! Applications are open for the Ocean Storytelling Photography Grant 2023($2,000 prize) . Four successful grantees will receive a fully-funded assignment to choose a conservation photo story on location (including day rate and travel), under direct mentorship from the Ocean Storytelling Grant team. Apply by October 13.

. Four successful grantees will receive a fully-funded assignment to choose a conservation photo story on location (including day rate and travel), under direct mentorship from the Ocean Storytelling Grant team. Apply by October 13. Applications are open for the Aurora Tech Award 2024. The Award is an annual global prize for women founders of tech startups. Winners of the first prize get $30,000, the second prize gets $20,000 and the third prize gets $10,000. Apply by December 1.

Jobs

