🚀Entering Tech #46: How Kwarabuild helps newbies

Issue #46 How Kwarabuild helps newbies

If you'd like to get short bites of #EnteringTech🚀, here's a reminder that we now have 1-minute shorts available. So if you've missed past career editions, check out our YouTube channel or Instagram page where we're posting the Entering Tech shorts.

Tech trivia

Some tech trivia to get the brain juices flowing. Which company developed the first commercial personal computer?

What is the name of the first smartphone operating system?

What is Kwarabuild?

In 2018, a group of friends gathered to discuss the tech ecosystem in Kwara, a state in North-Central Nigeria. They realised that there was a lack of tech-related activities and a sense of community for tech enthusiasts. During our conversation, someone mentioned the word “build” which initially seemed like a random suggestion. The team didn’t immediately connect it to the state until it struck them “Kwarabuild” It was at the same time the team came up with a simple tagline, “Building the Tech Ecosystem”. The team says its passion for this name was undeniable, and it embarked on a mission to curate programmes that would benefit both techies and non-techies in its local community. Their primary goal was to provide resources and guidance to underserved individuals and communities in Kwara State. They organised numerous technical and non-technical meetups to educate community members. Within its first three months, the community grew from zero to over 1,000 members, with the support of more than 20 dedicated volunteers. As positive feedback poured in from various members, so did requests for support that the teams struggled to meet due to limited resources. This inspired Kwarabuild to host a large gathering to showcase its community and attract more investors to Kwara State. Kwara Build Founders (L-R): Mohammed Yayah, Ibrahim Zulkifli, Adeola Olaleye, Jamiu Abdullateef, Omiyale Akolade Dare, and Kamaldeen Kehinde On October 1, 2018, the community hosted its inaugural Tech Conference, which welcomed over 1,300+ attendees. Participants ranged from students and tech entrepreneurs to educators and technologists. This event marked a significant milestone for us. Today, the KwaraBuild Tech Community stands as a leading global association for tech enthusiasts and developers in Kwara State and beyond. The team is deeply passionate about building and nurturing the tech ecosystem in its state and the nation as a whole. It firmly believes in the transformative power of events and human connections to educate youth about the potential of technology in ecosystem development and future foresight.

How Kwarabuild works

Tech enthusiasts, designers, developers, data analysts and anyone interested in starting a career in tech

10,000+ Newsletter Subscribers

Nil. Absolutely free

Telegram Kwarabuild’s top three programmes serve as the community’s driving force, motivating members to push the boundaries of what they can achieve. These programmes include: A. Career In Tech: Kwarabuild’s “Career In Tech” programme is dedicated to bringing STEM education into the classroom. It’s a platform designed to offer access to tech education for individuals from all backgrounds. So far, it has trained over 4,500 students. B. Startup Build: ”Startup Build” brings together visionaries and doers who are passionate about development and growth. This programme encompasses startup education, business connections, fundraising opportunities, and knowledge sharing. So far, KwaraBuild has successfully connected three startups to essential funding. c. Women In Tech: KBWomenintech is one of the community’s initiatives aimed at empowering women and girls with tech skills. It’s about building a strong global community where women can collaborate, support one another, and change the world. It’s network now includes over 2,000 female tech enthusiasts. Kwara Build Women in Tech These programmes are at the core of Kwarabuild’s mission to continue making a positive impact on its community and beyond. If you’re wondering what the benefits of joining the Kwarabuild Tech Community are, here are a few: 1. Skill Development: Members have access to various skill-building opportunities, workshops, and educational resources. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced professional, Kwarabuild offers a platform for continuous learning and growth. The programme has featured the likes of Adewale Adisa and Maya Famodu. 2. Networking: Kwarabuild provides a vibrant community where you can connect with like-minded individuals, tech experts, entrepreneurs, and potential collaborators. Networking within the community can lead to exciting career opportunities, partnerships, and friendships. KBTC 2022 3. Career Opportunities: Kwarabuild actively promotes career advancement and provides resources to help members land job opportunities, internships, and freelance projects in the tech industry. The community’s wide reach and connections can open doors to fulfilling tech careers. 4. Impact and Contribution: By joining Kwarabuild, you become part of a community committed to making a positive impact on Kwara State’s tech ecosystem. You have the opportunity to contribute to community projects, educational initiatives, and events that benefit both local and global tech enthusiasts.

5. Annual Kwarabuild Tech Conference: As a member, you gain exclusive access to the annual Kwarabuild Tech Conference, a premier event that features renowned speakers, workshops, and the latest industry insights. It’s an excellent opportunity to expand your knowledge, connect with tech leaders, and stay updated on the latest trends in the tech world.

What people say about Kwarabuild

Speaking of community, here’s what a few people have to say about Kwarabuild: Looking ahead, Kwarabuild says it is now focused on a critical mission—empowering its members and a substantial number of young people in Kwara, including both students and non-students, to acquire the essential skills that will enhance their employability. The community has already collaborated with VMware through the VirtualizeAfrica programme to train and select young talents in cloud computing and virtualization. It has also established partnerships with Propel for talent placement and Ingressive For Good for talent upskilling. Join Kwarabuild’s Telegram community to access valuable, free resources that will guide you on your tech career journey. You can also find them on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Tech trivia answers

The company that developed the first commercial personal computer was Apple Computer. The Apple I was released in 1976 and the Apple II was released in 1977. The first smartphone operating system was called Symbian OS and was released in 1997. It was the most popular smartphone operating system in the world until the release of iOS and Android in the late 2000s.

Opportunities

Calling all emerging conservation photographers and storytellers! Applications are open for the Ocean Storytelling Photography Grant 2023($2,000 prize) . Four successful grantees will receive a fully-funded assignment to choose a conservation photo story on location (including day rate and travel), under direct mentorship from the Ocean Storytelling Grant team. Apply by October 13.

. Four successful grantees will receive a fully-funded assignment to choose a conservation photo story on location (including day rate and travel), under direct mentorship from the Ocean Storytelling Grant team. Apply by October 13. Applications are open for the Aurora Tech Award 2024. The Award is an annual global prize for women founders of tech startups. Winners of the first prize get $30,000, the second prize gets $20,000 and the third prize gets $10,000. Apply by December 1.

