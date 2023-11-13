Eyowo stalls resumption of banking services again

Six months after the CBN revoked its license, Eyowo, one of Nigeria’s oldest digital banks, remains unsure of when it will resume its banking services.

of the fintech’s MFB license over possible non-compliance left many Eyowo customers unable to withdraw their deposits for six months.

The startup is blaming the delays on “follow-on” processes it needs to conclude, such as changing its name and relisting on NIBSS, the country’s central switch. “These changes are heavily dependent on third-party collaborations and not completely under our time control,” a statement shared by the company on X read.

Three weeks after the CBN revoked Eyowo’s MFB license, the company partnered with Providus Bank to enable its tier 2 and tier 3 customers to withdraw their deposits. TechCabal was unable to confirm how many users have been able to withdraw their deposits through this partnership, but the company’s posts on social media continue to receive complaints from customers who say they have been unable to withdraw their money. TechCabal also learned that some Eyowo users resorted to using their deposits to buy airtime on the platform and redeeming it for cash on other platforms like Palmpay.

Eyowo has undergone more operational changes since it lost its license. While fending off shutdown speculations, it let go of 11% of its employees.

