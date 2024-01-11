2024 online steps for Nigerian passport application

The Ministry of Interior’s recent overhaul of the passport application portal brings significant changes to the Nigerian passport application process. The system now offers a seamless, almost fully automated experience from backend processing to frontend user interaction.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, recently told and showed Seun Okinbaloye in an extensive interview and real-time display on Channels TV that the process is now almost fully virtual. He pointed out that biometrics and passport pick-up would be the only things that may require any Nigerian to visit the immigration office regarding passport application or renewal.

He noted that Nigerian applicants who want 32-page passports with five-year validity would pay N35,000, while those who want 64-page passports with a 10-year validity would pay N70,000.

Here are the comprehensive steps for a successful Nigerian passport application:

1. NIN verification on Nigerian passport application portal

Step one to start your Nigerian passport application process is visiting the official website, which is https://track.immigration.gov.ng/ . Then enter and verify your NIN alongside your date of birth. Also ensure you enter the 4 digit Captcha in the space provided.

If your NIN is valid, it will generate your data like you can see below. If it’s not, you’ll get an error message.

2. Select passport booklet type and processing office

After your NIN verification, you will be able to continue to the next stage of your Nigerian passport application which is to select your Passport Type and preferred processing/collection state and office. Please note that 32 pages for 5 years is N35,000 and 64 pages for 10 years is N70,000.

During the different processes, you will get a reference number pop up; please ensure you keep the reference number safe. You will need it to track your Nigerian passport application or production status.

3. Passport photograph upload

After confirming your passport type, you go on to upload your photo. Please note that your photo must be 600×800 pixels (px). Also, your passport must have a white background. No other background color is acceptable.

To avoid getting an error response from the automatic picture checker, here’s how to get your picture accepted quicker:

If you already have a taken passport photograph on your phone or PC, you can’t just upload it because there’s a high chance it’s not the required size of 600×800px.

So you have to first convert it. You can do the conversion on a website like Img2go.

On Img2go, simply upload the picture, input 600 and 800 respectively in the boxes/spaces provided, and click START.

After processing, just click download. Then your picture will be in the appropriate size and will easily pass the system check for your passport application.

If you don’t have a clear clean passport on your phone or computer, you may be thinking of snapping a hardcopy passport picture you have for the upload. But the system will likely reject it for quality issues. But you can use your phone camera to take a passport photograph. Here’s how to take a passport photograph using your phone:

Get a smartphone with a decent camera.

Find a well-lit place.

Ensure you’re not smiling with your teeth out. Simply keep a straight face without frowning. And don’t bend or tilt your body or head. Just stand upright facing the front properly.

After that, you’ll want to get your picture on a white background. So you just need to visit a website like Photoroom and upload your picture. It will automatically remove the unwanted background, add a white background, and you simply download.

Afterwards, follow the earlier explained way to convert the picture to 600×800px. Your photograph should be approved.

5. Fill in your personal details

You’ll be required to enter your Personal Details such as marital status, occupation, and Email. Please note that details such as names, date of birth, state of origin and sex cannot be edited. Should you need to change any of those details, you will need to contact NIMC.

6. Submit your contact information

Your Contact Information will be asked for. This includes your address, local government, email address, hometown, postal code, phone number, and the likes.

7. Present a Next of Kin

Details of your next of Kin Information will also be requested. Their name, Address, phone number, and the likes. Your spouse, mum, dad, friend, relative or guardian could be your next of kin.

8. Upload Legitimacy documents to complete Nigerian passport application

The penultimate stage is the Upload of Supporting Documents. The two important ones are the Birth Certificate issued by the National Population Commission or Declaration of Age from the High Court and Local Government Certificate of Indigeneship.

Meanwhile, If you have a Non-Nigerian passport and hold dual nationality, you’ll need to upload the data page of your Non-Nigerian passport.

Final steps and thoughts on Nigerian passport application

Confirm the authenticity and readability of provided documents, make payment, and reserve a biometrics capture date. Keep the reference number generated during this process for tracking your Nigerian passport application/production status.

The Ministry’s initiative aims to simplify and streamline the passport application process for Nigerian citizens, reducing the need for physical visits to the immigration office except for biometrics and passport collection.

Afterwards, you’ll check the box that indicates that “I hereby confirm that all the documents I have provided are genuine & properly readable.”

Then you go on to make your payment and reservation for the biometrics date. Then you start tracking your Nigerian passport application/production status.

