10 startups to compete for funding at Africa Tech Summit

Ten African startups looking to raise between $500,000 to $15 million will pitch to investors and industry experts at the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi on February 14th and 15th.

The event’s organisers received over 250+ entries before making the final cut of 10 startups across sectors like fintech, agritech, e-commerce, Web3, and climate-tech. The investment showcase is a creative way for the ten startup finalists to get the capital injection needed for growth.

Startup funding on the continent in 2023 slowed compared to the record-breaking year of 2022. Per Africa: The Big Deal, a curated funding database, African startups experienced a 39% drop in funding received in the previous year—falling to $2.9bn in 2023 from $4.6bn recorded in the previous year.

The selected startups for this year’s showcase include:

Node Bio, a Kenyan climatetech startup utilizing cutting-edge plant science to develop crop treatment that effectively combat the adverse effects of climate change. Their innovative solution, Farmchef, enables plants to withstand drought, extreme heat, and other water-related stressors.

Valu, a leading Egyptian Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) lifestyle-enabling fintech platform in MENA, offers customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions.

Bingtellar, a Nigerian crypto startup building payment infrastructure for global citizens including freelancers, remote workers, contractors, businesses. Their ramp product simplifies the process of buying and selling crypto and facilitates swift money transfer across Africa.

Dukka,

a Nigerian startup digitizing payments and bookkeeping solutions to assist small businesses across Africa to accept all digital payment methods.

FutureLink Technologies, a Ugandan startup is a digital marketplace that is simplifying financial access for individuals and facilitating payments for financial cooperatives.

Tausi App, a Kenyan beauty tech company that leverages technology to link beauticians to potential customers. Tausi has registered over 6000 beauticians so far.

Feegor, a Nigerian B2B e-commerce company that connects small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to manufacturers and major wholesalers.

Peercarbon, a Kenyan climate fintech startup that leverages granular emissions data and cutting-edge sustainable finance technology to empower African SMEs. Peercarbon’s Software as a Service (SaaS) platform provides real-time insights, making it easy for businesses to track their carbon footprint.

Regxta, a Nigerian fintech startup that makes financial services accessible to underserved communities and micro-businesses in rural and peri-urban areas across Africa, including internally displaced persons and refugees.

URBANET, a Kenyan startup that promotes international dialogue on development activities worldwide, providing insights on municipal and local governance, sustainable urban development, and decentralization.

