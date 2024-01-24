Change JAMB details like name, DOB, email, and more 2024

Ensuring that your personal information is accurate on your Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) profile is crucial for a smooth registration process. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the peculiarities involved to change or update your name, number, email, and date of birth (DOB) for JAMB in 2024.

1. Correcting JAMB name details

If you need to make minor spelling corrections to your name, such as changing “Mari” to “Mary” or “Danel” to “Daniel,” you can do so without much hassle. This is a straightforward process during JAMB registration. Simply raise a ticket via the JAMB support centre online or visit an accredited JAMB registration CBT centre to get it done.

Please note that you cannot change a name completely or significantly alter a name. For example, you can’t change from Daniel to Damola or Magdalene to Mary. Also, you cannot add or delete a name you have already registered your JAMB with. So you can’t go from Tunde Olubori John to Tunde Olubori. Similarly, you cannot go from John Okafor to John Nnamdi Okafor.

2. Change of name procedure for 2022 JAMB candidates and below

For those who wrote JAMB from 2022 downwards and need to change their name, an indemnity form must be filled out, submitted to the institution, and sent back to JAMB. It’s a crucial step to ensure that the name change is reflected accurately in the JAMB records.

3. Important note on name changes

Even if you obtain a court affidavit and change your name with NIMC after writing JAMB, it’s essential to understand that JAMB will not automatically update your name. Your change of name may be valid, but the records with JAMB will remain unchanged.

4. Changing date of birth

Changing the date of birth is usually not allowed either. However, in error evident cases, it is allowed and a change of date of birth requires a payment of 15,000 Naira at an accredited JAMB CBT registration centre. It’s important to note that this correction must be done first on NIMC before the integration can be possible on JAMB.

5. Bio details and NIMC

Before registering for JAMB 2024, it’s highly recommended to update any bio details with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Especially, you are enjoined to ensure your O’level or A’level names tally with your NIN details before you register for JAMB. This ensures that your information is consistent across platforms and reduces the likelihood of discrepancies during the registration process.

6. Updating emails and phone numbers

Once used, emails and phone numbers for JAMB cannot be changed. However, if a mistake has been made, you can raise a ticket to have the profile with incorrect details stepped down. This allows you to start fresh with accurate information.

Final thoughts on change of name and other details on JAMB

Proactive management of your personal information is key to a seamless JAMB registration process. Follow the outlined steps to ensure that your name, date of birth, and contact details are up to date for JAMB 2024. Also, always ensure to provide accurate and complete details any time you are undertaking any registration. It saves you the hassle of integration elsewhere or issues that may arise due to discrepancies.

Share this article