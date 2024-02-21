Ocular AI, a Zimbabwean AI startup that lets teams within organizations search, visualize, and automate workflows on a single platform, has been selected for Y Combinator’s winter 2024 batch.

Founded in 2024 by Microsoft and Google ex-employees Michael Moyo and Louis Murerwa, Ocular AI was born from their firsthand experience after struggling with information scattered across many SaaS tools. The AI startup connects a company’s data from many apps, making finding and using information quickly easy.

It is the first Zimbabwean startup to be admitted into Y Combinator.

“We are very excited to be walking in the footsteps of giants like Stripe, Airbnb, DoorDash, OpenAI, to mention a few,” Murerwa said in a LinkedIn post.

YC’s selection of Ocular AI is important startup serves organizations across various sectors, addressing a universal challenge of information accessibility and streamlining workflows.

The AI startup joins a prestigious alumni network, gaining access to Y Combinator’s renowned mentorship, funding, and global network.

Share this article