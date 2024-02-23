👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – South Africa goes after spam callers

Join Turaco CEO Ted Pantone as we explore innovative solutions using case studies from One Acre Fund and Turaco, and barriers to the financial inclusion gap.

Nigeria is blocking access to crypto exchanges

It’s no news that the Naira has been steadily declining, recently trading at ₦1,600 to the dollar on Wednesday. However, what is rather surprising is the unorthodox effort the Nigerian government has been betting on to salvage the currency.

In 2015, Nigeria’s government cut down trees on the streets of Abuja to prevent the activities of black market BDC traders. In 2021, the Godwin Emefiele-led central bank shut down AbokiFX, a website providing currency exchange rates, accusing the platform of engaging in “illegal activities.”

And now, the government is trying out even more brow-raising methods to rein in its currency devaluation.

The news: Yesterday, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) started restricting users’ access to the websites of cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase, in the country. The move is seen as part of a broader effort to curb currency speculation as the price quoted on these exchanges often set the unofficial tone for foreign local currency exchange.

The move serves as the government’s latest attempt at applying a band-aid to its ailing currency. In recent times it has changed the method for setting its rate in the official foreign exchange market and loosened rules for Nigerians sending money from abroad to provide fixes to the naira.

A running trend: While the Nigerian government’s recent move to restrict access to crypto exchange websites seems drastic, it’s not the first time it has grappled with regulating this digital asset. In February 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular prohibiting banks and financial institutions from facilitating crypto transactions, effectively banning Nigerians from using traditional channels to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. It recently lifted the restriction in December 2023.

However, this new restriction is different. It targets the websites of major international exchanges directly, aiming to curb speculation and prevent the unofficial exchange rates set on these platforms from influencing the Naira’s value. This broader approach signifies a shift in strategy compared to the previous ban, which primarily focused on traditional financial institutions and left peer-to-peer (P2P) trading largely unaffected.

The effectiveness and long-term implications of this new ban remain to be seen. Crypto has been making a comeback globally with bitcoin reaching $51,000 for the first time in two years; and on the continent withcrypto startups making a comeback. In Nigeria, crypto startups were already applying for licences from the capital markets regulator, indicating a strong interest in legitimising the industry and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.