News

Canal+ makes improved $2.9 Billion bid to buy MultiChoice

By Towobola Bamgbose Mar 05, 2024
multichoice canal+

Canal+ has been gradually accumulating MultiChoice shares, stoking talks of an imminent takeover. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Canal+, the French pay-TV giant owned by Vivendi SE, has increased its offer to buy MultiChoice to $2.9 billion, a week after a regulatory panel mandated the French broadcaster to make an offer to MultiChoice’s ordinary shareholders.

The new bid translates to an offer of 125 rand per share, a 20% increase from the initial offer of 105 rand, per reporting from Bloomberg. MultiChoice has a fiduciary responsibility to inform its shareholders about the new offer.

South Africa’s Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) has issued Canal+ a 25-business day extension which lapses on the 8th of April, to submit a mandatory bid to purchase shares of the pay-TV company, Multichoice. Canal+ has stated that it will comply and respect the panel’s decision. 

Since 2020, the French company has increased its stake in MultiChoice from 20.1% to 35.01% in February 2023. Per South African law, a more than 35% stake would require Canal+ to make a mandatory offer to MultiChoice shareholders.

In February, MultiChoice, which has a market capitalisation of $2.15 billion, turned down a non-binding acquisition offer by Canal+. MultiChoice told shareholders at the time it considered the offer undervalued.

Towobola Bamgbose is currently interning at TechCabal, writing stories about the African technology landscape.
Towobola Bamgbose Intern Reporter

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

More from this author

Read Next

Read more