New update on how to change 2024 JAMB subject combination

This is an important announcement for all candidates registered for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). If you accidentally selected the wrong subject combination during JAMB registration, you now have a limited window to make a change and effect corrections before the main UTME 2024.

Starting March 14, 2024, and lasting for only two days, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened the portal for candidates to change their JAMB subject combination. This is your chance to ensure your chosen subjects align with the requirements for your desired course of study.

Remember, selecting the correct subject combination is crucial for UTME success. Each program has specific subject requirements. Taking the wrong exam subjects can disqualify you from consideration for admission, even if you score high marks. To avoid this scenario, take advantage of this brief window to correct your JAMB subject combination.

How to change your JAMB subject combination

To ensure a smooth correction process, follow these steps:

1. Decide your new JAMB subjects combo

Ensure you know what you want to do and you are sure of your new subject combinations. Do this before leaving your home.

2. Locate a JAMB-accredited CBT center

Within the next 48 hours, visit any JAMB-accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) Center. You can find a list of centers on the JAMB website https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login

3. Inform center officials

Upon arrival, inform the centre officials that you wish to correct your JAMB subject combination.

4. Complete the correction process

The centre officials will guide you through the process. They will have the necessary resources to ensure your JAMB subject combination is accurately changed.

Final thoughts on how to change 2024 JAMB subject combination

This opportunity won’t last long. So act fast and head to your nearest JAMB-accredited CBT center between March 14th and 15th, 2024, to correct your JAMB subject combination.

