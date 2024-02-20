Check your 2024 JAMB exam centre, date, and time online

Preparing for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam involves more than just studying; it’s also crucial to know the specifics of your examination schedule. Here’s a detailed walkthrough on how to check your 2024 JAMB centre, date, and time when you need to.

How to check your JAMB exam centre, date, and time

You can use any of the following methods:

1. Use the JAMB Portal

Navigate to the official examination slip checking segment on the JAMB portal at https://slipsprinting.jamb.gov.ng/PrintExaminationSlip

Input your JAMB registration number, phone number (GSM), or email into the provided field.

Click on the “Print” button to generate your exam slip, which contains comprehensive information about your exam centre, date, time, and subject combinations.

If you see something like, ‘Examination Slip Printing not allowed’, it means the slips are either not yet made available for access or there’s a network issue.

If you think any of the two shouldn’t be hindering you, then endeavour to visit the nearest JAMB CBT registration centre to complain.

2. Stay updated via email

During the registration process, you provided an email address.

Regularly monitor your inbox for messages from JAMB, as they often communicate exam details via email some days before your exams to give you ample time to prepare.

3. Watch out for SMS updates

Ensure your phone is readily accessible, especially in the two weeks leading up to your exam.

JAMB would usually send updates directly to your mobile device, including exam centre information and scheduling details.

4. Visit a JAMB CBT registration centre

If any of the above options do not work for you to check your JAMB exam centre and other details, please endeavour to visit an accredited JAMB registration centre. You will potentially get your issue resolved there.

Essential items to check and bring to the JAMB 2024 examination centre

Preparing for the exam day goes beyond checking your exam centre and knowing your exam details; it also entails gathering the necessary items for a smooth experience. Here’s what to pack:

1. JAMB registration/examination slip

This document is your ticket to the exam hall and contains critical details about your registration and exam schedule.

2. Valid government-issued identification

Ensure you bring an acceptable form of ID, such as a National Identity Card or International Passport, to verify your identity.

3. Writing materials

The JAMB 2024 is a CBT exam. However, for those especially sitting for subjects requiring calculations, you may need to write. While writing materials are typically provided at the exam centre, it’s wise to carry your pens and pencils as a backup.

Please note: While you may bring items like your phones for communication with your friends and family before and after the exam, electronic devices are strictly prohibited during the exam. So plan on how you’ll keep the device safe during the exam or keep it at home.

Final thoughts

These detailed steps and being adequately prepared will help you navigate the process of checking your JAMB exam centre, date, and time with ease. Remember to stay informed, gather the necessary items, and approach the exam day with confidence.

