Who calls the shots at Sycamore?

Sycamore, a Nigerian fintech startup, offers loans for individuals and businesses, including salary and business loans. It also enables users to lend money directly to friends and family (peer-to-peer lending) and conveniently pay bills.

Babatunde Akin Moses, Mayowa Adeosun, and Onyinye Okonji co-founded the startup in 2019. Governed by a board, three co-founders lead the Sycamore team who refer to one another as Sytizens—a play on Sycamore and citizen.

The CEO is informed by three key executives: Daniel Anyaegbu (CTO), Kingsley Makinde (head of product), and Adebayo Adenaike (head of investment). Adeosun, the COO, manages a team including Mercy Dada (head of risk), Segun Afuwape (head of collections), Elizabeth Oyelae (head of finance), and Chukwuemeka Ikpa (head of internal control). Meanwhile, the CCO, Okonji, leads Mojisola Fagbohunlu (head of marketing), Francis Agim (head of sales), Adewunmi Awofadeju (head of customer experience), and Atiti Timi (Head of HR).

This TechCabal org chart details Sycamore’s leadership structure.

Sycamore’s Organogram

If you would like to showcase the leadership structure of your startup in this way, contact the author of this article: ngozi@bigcabal.com.

Share this article