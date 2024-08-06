TechCabal Daily – Access Bank’s play in Botswana

Share this newsletter:

Fintech MTN Nigeria acquires 100% shares in MoMo PSB On Monday, MTN Nigeria bought out Acxani Capital, a minority stakeholder in its mobile money business, MoMo PSB. According to a regulatory filing, it paid $4.3 million for Acxani’s 7.17% stake. This full ownership marks a significant milestone for the telecommunications giant as it seeks to accelerate growth within its fintech arm as CEO Karl Toriola stated in July. But while MoMo PSB has demonstrated potential, with over 5.5 million active wallets, and a 33.4% year-on-year increase in transaction volume, the fintech unit faces challenges. Agent numbers have dropped by 24,000 to 302,800, and cash held on behalf of customers has plummeted by 72%. MTN’s fintech arm also recorded an 11.7% increase in revenue, but most of that growth was due to another fintech product, Xtratime. From this practical standpoint, the acquisition then makes sense. By acquiring minority shareholder interests, MTN Nigeria gains complete autonomy over MoMo PSB’s strategic direction, investment priorities, and operational decisions. A consolidation like this can make it easier for MTN Nigeria to make the quick decisions it needs to grow this fintech vertical.

Cybersecurity First Bank sacks over 100 employees after $29 million fraud First Bank is reeling from a ₦40 billion ($29 million) heist that has led to mass firings and questions about its leadership. The lender fired over 100 employees in July after discovering a two-year fraud scheme allegedly orchestrated by a single manager. The accused, Tijani Muiz Adeyinka, remains at large. The bank is facing intense scrutiny over how the fraud went undetected for almost two years. Dozens of employees, including the head of transactions, were fired for alleged laxity. Internal investigations and police inquiries have been launched. The scandal also saw to the exit of First Bank’s CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, who resigned abruptly in April, months after the fraud was discovered. His departure comes amid questions about his role in the oversight failures that allowed the heist to occur.

Banking Why Access Bank sold 8% of its Botswana arm In its journey towards continental domination, or a “global vision” as Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said in July, Access Holdings Plc has completed 11 acquisitions. This year, it acquired its second Kenyan bank, National Bank, its fifth since July 2023. In a new twist, the bank has trimmed a holding in its subsidiary. In June, it reduced its stake in its Botswana subsidiary, a high-performing branch. The bank recorded a robust 86% year-on-year increase in pre-tax profit of P52 million (3.8 million), coupled with a rise in customer deposits to P7.7 billion ($567 million). At the time, reports weren’t really clear on why especially considering the bank’s success, but TechCabal reporter Ephraim Modise did some digging and now we have answers: Access Bank Plc reduced its stake to fulfill regulatory obligations. Botswana requires listed companies to have a minimum of 30% of their shares available to the public for trading. Since 2018, the bank has held a 78.15% stake in the subsidiary which it acquired from BancABC which So between June 27 and 28, Access Bank Plc sold 59 million shares in Access Bank Botswana for P116 million ($8.6 million), reducing its stake from 78.15% to 70%.

Crypto Tracker The World Wide Web3 Source: Coin Name Current Value Day Month $54,514 – 7.15% – 4.75% $2,422 – 9.93% – 18.78% $0.11 – 15.77% – 13.52% $130.10 – 5.53% – 8.98% * Data as of 01:05 AM WAT, August 6, 2024.

