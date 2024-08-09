👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Hohm Alone in the Dark

Debt is cheaper than equity. But during low interest rate periods, it becomes tempting for companies to raise more money than they need. And that oversubscription can be problematic because debt must be paid back.

One such company, Liquid Intelligent Technologies (formerly Liquid Telecoms), a pan-African telecommunications company, is now struggling with debt repayments. Within the last 7 years, Liquid raised $1.4 billion through debt instruments.

The raise had a debt agreement that required them to maintain a debt-to-earnings (DTE) ratio of 3.5x. This means their debt could not exceed 3.5 times their net earnings. The agreement also stated that the DTE ratio threshold is supposed to decrease to 3.0x by August 2024. However, as of the end of June, Liquid’s DTE ratio was still 3.46x.

Its next repayment schedule is due in March 2026 for a $220 million loan. Another $620 million from issued bonds is due in September 2026. Lenders are growing impatient: Liquid has to either increase its earnings or lower its debt.

Only the former is conceivable as there’s low confidence that Liquid will meet this deadline given its slow performance. Although its revenue grew to $183.7 million in the last quarter, its profit margin took a beating to 65.5% as the company struggled with forex losses from its Zimbabwean business. Liquid still suffers from a net debt of $930.6 million.

To worsen things, credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded the company’s rating from B to CCC+ and B3 to Caa1 respectively, making Liquid a company with “substantial risks”.

This outlook is bad for a company that has historically been dependent on debt to finance its infrastructure-heavy telecoms business. Refinancing the business again through debt will mean getting loans at high interest rates—if at all it gets another loan. Amid all this, former CEO and deputy executive chairman, Nic Rudnick left the company.

Liquid is staying low and seeking to raise $90 million equity funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation. Question marks still hover around how the company will use the cash; a few critics question Liquid’s run-up debts that led it here.