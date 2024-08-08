👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria’s next IPO

Get your early-bird tickets here to join 85 speakers and 4,000 guests at Africa’s most ambitious tech festival in Lagos, Nigeria, from October 9–10, 2024.

The VC firm says it will be a sector-agnostic VC firm, by investing across all sectors. CEO Bongani Sithole is confident that his team’s deep understanding of the local scene and ability to identify high-potential startups across various industries will yield returns.

Unlike traditional accelerators, which typically provide short-term support and seed funding, 54 Collective now offers larger investments and a longer-term commitment to its portfolio companies.

The accelerator has now rebranded as 54 Collective , a VC firm with a $40 million fund for early-stage startup investment. The VC firm has made over 20 investments as part of the fund. The startup writes checks of up to $250,000 and offers $150,000 loans at 5% to startups. 54 Collective claims the VC firm manages about $150 million in startup investment.

In 2023, the early-stage accelerator, Founders Factory Africa (FFA), raised $114 million from Mastercard Foundation and Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures. Before the raise, the accelerator which combines venture studios and VC models raised $32 million to invest in early-stage startups across the continent. FFA invested $20 million of that money in 57 companies.

FCMB Group plans to go public with Credit Direct

FCMB Group is planning an initial public offering (IPO) for its lending subsidiary, Credit Direct. The company’s strong business health will be an enticing entry point for investors who want to own a piece of the pie.

Credit Direct has been on a steady growth climb since last year. It returned a profit after tax of ₦4 billion ($2.5 million) in 2023, and in Q1 this year, it recorded ₦2.9 billion ($1.8 million) pre-tax profit.

Despite these strong showings, Credit Direct doesn’t get the same level of recognition as private lenders like Fairmoney do. The company has been doing great business under the radar servicing customers in the public sector.

Credit Direct offers payday loans to paramilitary officers and civil servants. It serves more than 1.5 million users across 25 states in Nigeria, and now the company wants to expand its offering to private borrowers.

When we caught up with CEO Chukwuma Nwanze in May, he told TechCabal that the next growth phase the company needed to unlock is visibility—and an IPO makes a great use case.

Credit Direct will likely be listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). In the last ten years, 21 companies have been listed on the exchange, with 13 of them listed in the last three years. Credit Direct’s holding company, FCMB Group is currently offering 15.197 trillion shares to the public for ₦110.9 billion ($70.125 million), as part of Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation requirements.

Going public with a subsidiary company will help it raise extra funding to run its businesses. That’s what holding companies are trying to achieve with their non-core banking businesses.

Credit Direct will also launch a customer-facing app as it plans to reach more users.