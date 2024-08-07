This article was contributed to TechCabal by June Barasa.

The lack of gender diversity in tech, especially in Africa, is a glaring issue that should no longer be ignored. As a woman who has spent years navigating this male-dominated industry, I can attest to the systemic barriers and unconscious biases that persist. The numbers speak volumes: only 30% of tech roles in Africa are occupied by women, with an abysmal 14% in software engineering and 25% in computer science-related roles. There needs to be more entry points for women, i.e. apprenticeships, as this inequality is unacceptable. According to the UN, it could take a staggering 140 years for women to achieve equal representation in leadership positions. This unsatisfactory reality demands immediate action to foster inclusive workplaces and dismantle systemic barriers.

Being a woman in tech comes with degrees of significance: closing the gender gap, breaking barriers, opening doors for others, changing perceptions and driving innovation. Every woman in tech knows they play an overloaded part in a male-dominated industry. Where other sectors have seen dramatic shifts in gender equity, an industry I have always dreamed of being a part of lags behind.

To address this gap, we’ve seen women-led Initiatives like SheCodes and GirlsCode flourish, creating an entry-level talent pipeline into the industry. However, actual change requires a seismic shift in the industry’s culture and practices. Companies must take decisive action to nurture this talent and cultivate inclusive environments where women can truly thrive. This involves implementing concrete measures such as establishing mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives, and sponsorship opportunities specifically tailored to support women in tech.

The tech industry continues to face challenges in ensuring equal opportunities, particularly in funding for women founders. Even with the progress, companies founded solely by women received only 2% of all VC investment in 2022. Despite these obstacles, I’ve witnessed the landscape evolving, especially post-COVID, with many women-led startups carving out spaces to thrive despite demonstrating resilience and innovation. For instance, the shift to remote work has allowed for more flexible schedules, enabling greater participation and leadership from women in tech. This progress highlights the potential for even more significant advancements in inclusivity moving forward.

Study after study confirms that diverse and inclusive companies outperform their homogeneous counterparts, underscoring the critical importance of women in decision-making, driving innovation and growth. At Deimos, we’re committed to catalysing change, seamlessly integrating our dedication to diversity into every aspect of our operations. Through intentional hiring practices and ongoing support, we actively foster an environment where women in tech not only thrive but lead. This commitment isn’t just a box to check; it’s woven into the fabric of our culture and practices, setting a potent example for the industry.

While hiring qualified women should be the norm rather than an exception, achieving meaningful and sustainable change requires more than token efforts from all of us. It demands steadfast commitment and proactive measures to create inclusive environments where women can thrive and contribute fully to the organisation’s success. Initiatives like GirlsCode helped us equip the next generation of women with the tools, mentorship, and support necessary to excel, accelerating the journey towards gender parity. Even some of our products, like Salus, which I played a pivotal role in developing, embody our ethos of inclusivity – empowering developers from all backgrounds to create, manage, and deploy incredible applications fast and securely.

Early in my career, I grappled with challenges like imposter syndrome that women in tech face particularly acutely daily. This fueled my passion for empowering others and driving systemic change. While I’m encouraged by some of the progress in global gender equity, we cannot become complacent. Tech pioneers who want to create a better world must forge ahead, envisioning and actively building a future where diversity is celebrated as a competitive advantage, not an afterthought.

Our dedication to embracing diversity and fostering inclusion sets the stage for a more vibrant and equitable future in African tech. Looking back, I’m struck by the profound impact of creating spaces where every voice is valued, and each talent is nurtured. Empowering women isn’t merely a moral obligation—it’s a strategic imperative for driving innovation and fueling progress. With unwavering resolve, we must take the lead in ensuring that our strides today lay the foundation for a more inclusive tomorrow, benefiting us all.

June is a skilled Technical Product Owner at Deimos with over six years of experience, having worked with industry leaders like Mastercard Foundation, American Express, and Wikipedia.

