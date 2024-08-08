Fintech startup Fincra opens new office in Lagos

Fincra, a Nigerian payment infrastructure provider, has transformed the former Lagos residence of one of Nigeria’s colonial administrators Lord Lugard into its new headquarters. The office, located in Ikoyi, will help the company get closer to its clients.

“Our new office is more central for the clients and partners to access. It will enable us to better serve our customers with more efficient operations, faster response times, and personalized support.,” the company’s CEO of Fincra, Wole Ayodele, said at the launch on July 31.

Founded in 2021, Fincra provides online and offline payment solutions that help businesses make and receive local and international payments. Its APIs also allow fintechs to build and scale cross-border payment solutions. Its clients are from multiple industries, including financial institutions, FMCGs, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, and large corporations. They include Lemfi, Raenest, Verto, and 1XBet.

In 2023, Fincra secured a payment service solution provider (PSSP) licence from Nigeria’s Central Bank. The company operates in Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. Fincra supports transactions in over 30 different currencies across 150 countries.

With the new headquarters, the company will pursue its ambition “to build the API infrastructure to digitally connect all of Nigeria and Africa to the rest of the world.” It will explore new market opportunities and launch new products.

“Our customers’ satisfaction is our top priority. They should watch out for Fincra,” Ayodele said.

Share this article