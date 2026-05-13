Grey joins Moonshot 2026 as headline sponsor

TechCabal is announcing Grey, the US-based global cross-border payments company serving nearly three million users across 70 countries, as the headline sponsor of Moonshot 2026, for the conference’s return on October 28 and 29, 2026, at the National Theatre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Grey’s headline partnership marks a new chapter for Moonshot, with the Y Combinator-backed fintech taking the top sponsorship slot for the first time as the conference enters its fourth edition.

The partnership comes as Grey expands its cross-border capabilities with regulatory approval in Canada and the launch of Canadian dollar payouts, and deepens its push into B2B payments, placing the company at the centre of cross-border payments, one of the most active categories in global fintech today.

Why Grey?

Grey’s headline partnership comes at a moment when cross-border payments have become one of the most consequential fintech categories globally, with several companies in the sector operating across multiple countries and licenses.

Built in Lagos, Moonshot’s home, Grey is a US-based global company now serving nearly three million users across 70 countries, with transfers to over 170 destinations in 30+ currencies. The company also powers virtual cards accepted at 150 million merchants worldwide, making it one of a small group of fintechs whose footprint genuinely matches the continent’s ambitions.

Its recent expansion across South Asia and Latin America, introducing local payouts in Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Uruguay, demonstrates the global reach the conference’s programs celebrate. The February 2026 launch of Grey Business places the company directly in the path of the founders, operators, and SMEs the conference convenes.

As Moonshot prepares for an edition focused on African tech’s role in the global economy, Grey’s combination of African roots and global reach makes the partnership a natural fit.

“Cross-border payments are one of the few categories where Africa is building global infrastructure, not just consuming it. Moonshot is where that conversation is happening, and Grey wants to be part of shaping what gets built next. We have spent the last four years building for people and businesses that operate across borders, and a meaningful share of them are based on this continent. Showing up at Moonshot as headline sponsor is the right way to acknowledge that,” said Idorenyin Obong, CEO and co-founder of Grey.

“Grey has built one of the most consequential companies in African fintech, a global payments business with nearly three million users that started in Lagos,” said Tomiwa Aladekomo, the CEO of Big Cabal Media. “Having them as the headline sponsor of Moonshot 2026 is a natural fit, and we are excited about the conversations their team will be leading on stage and in our halls this October.”

What Grey’s partnership means for Moonshot 2026

Grey’s presence at Moonshot 2026 will include a headline keynote from CEO Idorenyin Obong on the future of borderless money, a private executive roundtable convening business decision-makers and investors, and an immersive on-site experience featuring both Grey’s consumer product and Grey Business. Full program details will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

About Grey

Grey is at the forefront of providing secure and convenient global banking solutions to meet the needs of customers and businesses. Grey holds a Money Service Business license from FINTRAC in Canada and FinCEN in the USA, and our primary focus is on emerging markets. Our range of services enables individuals and businesses to easily own and manage multi-currency accounts. This includes currency exchange, sending and receiving payments to and from over 170 countries, as well as access to virtual cards.

About Moonshot by TechCabal

Moonshot by TechCabal is the flagship pan-African technology conference convening founders, investors, operators, policymakers, and creatives from across Africa and beyond. The fourth edition takes place on October 28 and 29, 2026, at the National Theatre, Lagos. The conference theme and full programme will be announced in the coming weeks.

To stay updated, visit moonshot.techcabal.com

About TechCabal

TechCabal is Africa’s leading technology media platform, providing reporting, data, and context on African technology, business, and innovation since 2013. TechCabal is part of Big Cabal Media, which also operates Zikoko, Cabal Creative, and TC Insights.