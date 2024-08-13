👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Canal+ claims another African pay-TV crown

All you have to do from your end is move TC Daily from your Promotions folder to your Main one so you don’t miss the update. Cheers.

Canal+ is steadily monopolising Africa’s broadcasting market by cannibalising smaller pay-TVs. And with that level of control in its hands, it’s hard to predict where the quality of local content production and streaming will swing next.

However, Canal’s pay-TV play is particularly evident in French-speaking African countries where it operates in Senegal, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Cameroon—and now, Mauritius. The acquisition of MC Vision, one of the largest pay-TV operators in Mauritius with a 13% market revenue capture, is a coup for Canal+. This deal grants the company distribution access and closer oversight of MC Vision’s 100 channels, which offer sports content, movies, documentaries, and other subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services.

MC Vision is but the latest in a string of acquisitions in Africa. In 2019, Canal+ bought Nigeria’s ROK Studios to distribute Nollywood content, and increased its foothold in Rwanda after acquiring Zacu Entertainment. Canal+ has 8.1 million subscribers in Africa alone. In comparison, its closest competitor, Chinese-owned StarTimes has 13 million subscribers from its digital broadcasting business.

This move is similar to the recent one involving South Africa’s MutiChoice where Canal+ increased its stake to 45.2% in the broadcasting company. Canal+ has made no secret of its intention to fully acquire MutiChoice, which could further consolidate its control over the African pay-TV market.

Banking

How a merger strengthens Providus’ balance sheet

Bank mergers and acquisitions are not particularly uncommon during recapitalisation periods. Nigeria’s last recapitalisation mandate in 2005 saw the number of banks reduce from 89 to 25.

Part of those mergers included nine banks merging to become Unity Bank plc in 2006. While the marriage between these banks was enough to scale through the 2005 recapitalisation effort, it will not be enough to survive the new recapitalisation mandate.

The bank has struggled since 2018, racking up losses and bad loans. Its last audited results in 2022 showed that the bank’s total liabilities exceeded its total assets by ₦274.9 billion ($172.8 million).

According to analyst estimates the bank will need to raise about ₦184 billion ($115.7 million) to meet the new capital requirements. That would prove difficult given the bank’s balance sheet. However, a merger or an acquisition by a healthier bank could help the bank avoid a shutdown.

Last week, the CBN gave preliminary approval to the merger. To sweeten the deal, the CBN gave a ₦700 billion naira ($740 million) bailout fund to Unity Bank to help its merger effort.

The merger will help strengthen Providus’ physical presence in the country. Unity Bank’s 209 branches and Providus Bank’s 23 branches will give the new banking entity a branch network of 231 branches across Nigeria.

The merger will also allow Providus, which is known for its business banking offering, to expand its footprint into retail. If the proposed merger goes through, the new banking entity could have as much as ₦3 trillion ($1.8 billion) in assets.