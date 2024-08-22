👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Osun State vs. MTN

Image source: Access Bank

Access Bank, one of Nigeria’s tier-1 commercial banks, is close to acquiring National Bank of Kenya (NBK) in a deal believed to be worth $100 million, pending approvals from regulators. The deal, which has been in the works since March 2024, will see Access Bank inherit NBK’s branch networks—and its financial problems.

NBK, with only $79.77 million in assets, is nowhere close to being one of Kenya’s top ten commercial banks. It grapples with a high 25.3% in non-performing loans, its pre-tax profits dropped last year, and the bank has been struggling to meet capital requirements set by Kenya’s central bank. Its owners, KCB Group, have spent over $60 million since 2019 to keep the bank afloat.

Yet, Access Bank still sees NBK as a promising prospect. In March, it signed a binding agreement with KCB Group to acquire 100% shares in NBK. That deal was expected to be completed after six or seven months.

But what makes NBK an interesting prospect to Access Bank is not its financials.

NBK has a wide branch network across Kenya, with 85 branches spread across urban and peri-urban cities. In contrast, Access Bank, which entered Kenya in 2020 through another acquisition, has only 22. Once the deal goes through, Access Bank will have 107 bank branches.

With that spread, Access Bank will be able to build its presence in a market it has desperately pursued after the Sidian Bank deal fell through.