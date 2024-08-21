👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – In the Zone

Image source: Amex

When a global giant like American Express knocks on your door, it’s rarely a social visit. The credit card behemoth’s interest in Africa is simple: as droves of US and European customers travel to the continent for leisure, the global credit card leader sees an opportunity to extend its reach and cement its position as a preferred choice of payment for these travellers.

The credit card giant has been signing deals with payment processors and banks across Africa to help it gain acceptance in more countries. It signed a deal with Ecobank in May to help push its card adoption to 47 countries in Africa up from 35.

Yesterday, Nigerian fintech giant, Flutterwave announced a deal with the company. The partnership will allow Nigerian merchants to receive payments from American Express card customers. The fintech will extend the service to merchants in other African markets, including Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, and Uganda.

As Amex makes inroads into the continent, it will slug it out with Visa and Mastercard who own a significant market share. The company’s strategy is to lure hoteliers, restaurants, and tourism destinations across Africa to accept its cards. The company has set an ambitious target of having at least 75% of merchants in a country accepting its card for payment.