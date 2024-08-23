👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria to treat electricity as fundamental right

Country Lead for Ivory Coast, Steve Dakayi and the CEO of OmniRetail, Deepankar Rustagi. Image Source: OmniRetail

B2B e-commerce companies in Africa endure all kinds of business winter; some don’t make it out. But one company is striking new records.

OmniRetail, a pan-African B2B e-commerce company, is expanding its play into Francophone Africa. Joining that drive is ex-Jumia man, Steve Dakayi, who led commerce and fulfilment at the latter B2C e-commerce company.

Four years after its launch in 2019, OmniRetail became a profitable business in a niche market few others have failed. Today, it makes over $139 million in revenue digitising the FMCG distribution value chain. It also records an impressive 5% in net contribution margins; for every $10 it spends, and makes back $0.5—impressive for a battered B2B e-commerce market.

By maintaining an asset-light model and providing credit to informal retailers, OmniRetail helps these retailers stock products faster.

Lack of access to credit and difficulty getting their stocks on time haunt retail businesses. Through OmniRetail’s products, they get credit access to buy in bulk and get their order delivered in 24 hours.

On the supply side, OmniRetail acts as a central hub for retailers, aggregating their orders. By buying in bulk, OmniRetail secures lower prices from suppliers, which it then shares with the retailers, making the platform more attractive to them.

The company operates in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, and is looking to expand to Francophone Africa, starting from Ivory Coast.

To lead that charge, it has turned to one man with experience leading FMCG chain distribution in this region; Steve Dakayi. Dakayi, who previously founded a similar B2B e-commerce supply-side company, BetaStore, will head OmniRetail’s Ivory Coast business.