👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A new Chpter

Tingo Founder, Dozy Mmobuosi

For years, Tingo, a self-described agri-fintech, was considered an oddity. Despite what it said in press releases and its claims of hundreds of millions in revenue, no one in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem could tell you the first thing about the company. That’s almost always a red flag.

It has a mobile telephone subsidiary, a food business, and also claimed to have a massive business with Nigeria’s small-scale farmers. While most people remained sceptical, being listed on the NASDAQ helped it escape scrutiny.

Things mostly stayed that way until the company’s CEO, Dozy Mmobuosi, was linked to a bid to buy an English football team in Sheffield. Things quickly fell apart from there.

On Thursday, a New York judge ordered Mmobuosi and his companies to pay over $250 million in a civil suit instituted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC began investigating Tingo in 2023 and alleged that the company inflated its financial performance and was mostly hot air.

While the company denied those allegations and even promised to respond, it had no legal representation in the civil action. Here’s what we wrote in June 2023, weeks after Hinderburg research first flagged issues with Tingo’s business:

“Tingo also announced that it has engaged White & Case LLP, a leading international law firm, to conduct an independent review and report to its independent directors concerning allegations contained in the report published by Hindenburg on June 6, 2023.”

The company did not discuss the allegations on subsequent earnings calls and did not disclose whether the independent review yielded any reports.

