👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Congo cancels $1.2 billion national ID project

Image source: Airtel

Mature businesses have established positions in the market. They usually have a strong mix of assets and liabilities on their balance sheets, people either love them or hate them for one reason or another, and they are often considered important businesses. Yet, these companies everywhere face the same problem: capped revenues.

A mature business needs help to grow. Because it has a mature product line known by everybody, its growth rate slows. When growth slows, money inflow stalls with it, making reaching new heights difficult. In cases like this, mature businesses try to unlock new revenue streams by targeting a new audience or entering a new market.

Airtel Nigeria, the country’s second-largest telco and arguably a mature business operating since 2001, is doing this same thing with its subsidiary: Airtel Nigeria Telesonic Limited. On September 4, the Nigerian telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) awarded Telesonic with three new licences to provide internet services, sell telecoms infrastructure, and provide wholesale long-distance telecoms services.

Airtel Nigeria, through its subsidiary, will enter new markets to try and unlock new revenue opportunities and provide a buffer to its telco business that so often takes a business hit due to operational and forex losses, owing to currency devaluation.

Though its market choice of entry is questionable due to the participation of other established players, with a stroke of luck and a lot of branding activity, Airtel Nigeria will reach a new audience that will open new pathways to profit for it.