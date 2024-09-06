👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – How OmniRetail cracked African e-commerce

Image Source: Ganiu Oloruntade/TechCabal.

African B2B e-commerce businesses raised a combined $423 million between 2021 and 2022 because their value proposition worked: they helped informal retailers stock up inventory faster by connecting them to wholesalers.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) needed to be sold off quickly due to their short shelf life and to accommodate the high demand for these products. But the delivery delay from distributors made this a lingering problem. Retailers were losing money and business was shrinking.

B2B e-commerce companies formed partnerships with manufacturers, often deploying their logistics fleet and inadvertently displacing distributors. Soon, this situation kept everyone in a bind: retailers wanted better rates, and the companies had to compete with distributors.

These businesses were seeing some red as low margins and unit-level losses became challenges for the business. Yet OmniRetail, a B2B e-commerce company founded by Deepanker Rustagi in 2019 claims it has cracked the code to profitability.

OmniRetail does not attempt to replace the middlemen. It offers three products: Omnibiz for retailers, Mplify for distributors, and an embedded finance app, Omnipay for facilitating payments.

Retailers place orders on Omnibiz, and the company, using their bulk orders as a bargaining chip, gets favourable discount offers that they pass to the retailers. As soon as these orders tick off, distributors pick it up on Mplify and deliver last-mile to retailers.

“The value chain margin in commerce has various layers, including distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. If you can play a role in these different layers of efficiency, you can get a large amount,” said Rustagi.

For a company that claims to have achieved net profitability, OmniRetail’s asset-light approach allows it to achieve even greater economies of scale.

