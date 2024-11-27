JAMB 2025/26 recommended texts for Literature in English

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has outlined the official texts for candidates preparing for the Literature in English exam in 2025/26. The selection includes African and non-African works across drama, prose, and poetry, with each text carefully chosen to enrich candidates’ understanding of literary analysis, themes, and cultural contexts.

Recommended anthologies for general study regarding the JAMB 2025 literature texts

JAMB has highlighted several anthologies and critical texts that cover a broad range of topics in Literature in English. These resources offer essential background reading and practice exercises:

Anthologies: Gbemisola, A. (2005) – Naked Soles. Ibadan: Kraft. Hayward, J. (ed.) (1968) – The Penguin Book of English Verse. London: Penguin. Johnson, R. et al. (eds.) (1996) – New Poetry from Africa. Ibadan: UP Plc. Kermode, F. et al. (1964) – Oxford Anthology of English Literature, Vol. II. London: OUP. Nwoga, D. (ed.) (1967) – West African Verse. London: Longman. Senanu, K.E. and Vincent, T. (eds.) (1993) – A Selection of African Poetry. Lagos: Longman. Soyinka, W. (ed.) (1987) – Poems of Black Africa. Ibadan: Heinemann.



Critical Texts: Abrams, M.H. (1981) – A Glossary of Literary Terms (4th Edition). New York: Holt Rinehalt and Winston. Emeaba, O.E. (1982) – A Dictionary of Literature. Aba: Inteks Press. Murphy, M.J. (1972) – Understanding Unseen: An Introduction to English Poetry and the English Novel for Overseas Students. George Allen and Unwin Ltd.



Drama texts regarding the JAMB 2025 literature exams

African Drama: Harvest of Corruption by Frank Ogodo Ogbeche.

Non-African Drama: Othello by William Shakespeare.



Prose texts for the JAMB 2025 literature exams

African Prose: Faceless by Amma Darko.

Non-African Prose: Native Son by Richard Wright.



Poetry Selections

African Poetry: Vanity by Birago Diop. Ambush by Gbemisola Adeoti. Piano and Drums by Gabriel Okara. The Dining Table by Gbanabam Hallowell. The Panic of Growing Older by Lenrie Peter. The Anvil and the Hammer by Kofi Awoonor.

Non-African Poetry: Crossing the Bar by Alfred Tennyson. The Pulley by George Herbert. The School Boy by William Blake. The Proud King by William Morris.



Where to Download or Obtain the JAMB 2025/26 Literature Texts

Candidates can access the JAMB-recommended texts for Literature in English through several reliable sources. Unlike the main JAMB Use of English text, the 2025 Literature in English texts may not be accessible on the JAMB website. Here’s where to find these essential resources:

1. Bookstores and online retailers

Physical bookstores: Most major bookstores, especially those specialising in academic texts, stock the JAMB 2025/26 literature selections. Notable bookstores in Nigeria, like Laterna Ventures, Glendora, and University Press bookstores, often carry these texts.

Online retailers: Websites such as Amazon, Jumia, and Konga offer both physical and e-book versions of many of the recommended titles, including anthologies and critical texts.

2. Educational libraries and University bookstores

Many universities and secondary school libraries in Nigeria keep copies of JAMB-recommended texts. Students may borrow these resources for personal study or access them on campus bookstores, which often carry academic materials in line with JAMB requirements.

3. Digital libraries and educational platforms

Google Books: Offers digital copies of many classic texts. While some are available for free, others may require purchase.

Project Gutenberg and Open Library: These platforms provide free access to public domain works, especially older literature. Candidates may find some non-African selections here.

