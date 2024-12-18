👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Congo sues Apple

Good morning!☀️
Big Tech
DRC files criminal complaints against Apple
While many marvel at the latest iPhone, the reality for some children in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is starkly different. They toil in dangerous mines, extracting the minerals—tin, tantalum, and tungsten—that power those devices. The DRC’s rich deposits of these crucial metals, used in computers and mobile phones, have unfortunately made the region vulnerable to unregulated small-scale mining, often with devastating consequences for local communities.
Over the past two years, individuals have lobbied for peace by calling for the “cancellation” of companies involved in unethical mining in the DRC. Earlier this year, human rights firm International Advocates sued tech giants Apple, Google, and Dell for allegedly profiting from child labour in their supply chains.
Now, the Congolese government is demanding justice, filing criminal complaints against Apple for its alleged role in this exploitation.
The government has filed criminal complaints against Apple and its subsidiaries in France and Belgium, accusing the tech giant of using conflict minerals in its supply chain. In the legal action filed on Monday, the DRC accused Apple’s French and Belgian subsidiaries of covering up war crimes, money laundering, handling stolen goods, and misleading consumers about the ethical sourcing of its products
These mines are operated by armed groups who keep the mines running through child labour. Buying from them means fueling the cycle of 40,000 children working in mines and pushing more children into similar conditions. It will also mean funding conflicts against the Congo government and revenue loss for the country. In March 2024, the UN reported that the number of internally displaced people in DRC had reached 7.2 million with more than 80% of displacements caused by armed attacks and clashes, all related to illegal mining.
While Apple maintains it is committed to ethical sourcing, pointing to its annual conflict minerals report and supplier audits, the filed complaints negate the iPhone maker’s stance. Congo’s legal team alleges that Apple benefits from minerals extracted through illegal mining operations in the country and then launder them through complex global supply chains, making the tech giant complicit in human rights abuses.
How does this implicate Apple? Companies like Apple are required under international laws to conduct due diligence. To be clear of these charges, Apple will need to prove the origins of its minerals. Additionally, it must prove it doesn’t purchase minerals that have been illegally extracted in Congo and subsequently laundered through legal supply chains.
M&As
South African Host Africa to acquire GO54
In March 2024, WhoGoHost, a Nigerian web hosting company that provides domain solutions, rebranded as GO54 in an attempt to expand across the continent.
Before the rebrand, GO54, in September 2023, acquired SendChamp to deepen its business offering to customers.
Yesterday, in a surprising turn of events, Nairametrics reported that South Africa-based digital infrastructure company, Host Africa, is set to acquire GO54, placing a dent on the company’s plan for continental expansion. Acquiring GO54 which has built relevance in Nigeria as the go-to domain registrar will enable Host Africa to gain entry into the Nigerian market.
This isn’t Host Africa’s first rodeo into the Nigerian market. The South African country acquired two Nigerian hosting companies Naijawebhost and DomainKing, one of the largest Nigerian shared web hosting companies in 2021 and 2024 respectively.
Host Africa has also been on a journey towards continental denomination. The company has snapped up acquisitions across East Africa including Kenyan hosting company Sasahost.
While GO54’s acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval, the company’s consistent revenue growth, diversified customer base, and expanding product portfolio make it a good buy for Host Africa, which is seeking more expansion across the continent. When the acquisition is completed, GO54 offers the South African company predictable cash flows and sustainable growth potential.
Investments
Zoho to invest $30 million in Zambia
Companies
Tyme Bank becomes Africa's latest unicorn
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$103,951
|
– 2.56%
|
+ 14.55%
|Ether
|$3,848
|
– 4.09%
|
+ 23.54%
|XRP
|$2.50
|
+ 0.67%
|
+ 117.58%
|Solana
|$217.34
|
+ 1.87%
|
– 10.61%
* Data as of 06:30 AM WAT, December 18, 2024.
