WhoGoHost, a Nigerian web hosting company, is rebranding as GO54 as the company seeks to expand across Africa.

GO54 combines the idea of ‘GOing online,’ with the number 54, symbolising the company’s goal to expand its services across all 54 African countries, WhoGoHost said in a statement. As part of the rebranding, the company will now become a comprehensive digital solutions provider for small businesses.

“The name signifies two key things; our evolution beyond domains and hosting. The new name also signifies ambition. We are not just a Nigerian business. We are now building for Africa,” Toluwani Adejuyigbe, the CEO of GO54, told TechCabal.

Founded in 2007, GO54 provides domain solutions, hosting, marketing tools, and website builder products. The company says it serves over 130,000 customers in Nigeria, its primary market.

Following the rebrand, GO54 will allow users to access an AI-powered website builder, email marketing, bulk SMS, link-in-bio products, and payment links.

GO54 has big ambitions to become Africa’s largest digital infrastructure company as it goes on a partnership and acquisition spree. In September 2023, the company acquired SendChamp, a cloud communications startup that powers online messaging for African businesses for an undisclosed amount. That acquisition gave GO54 access to SendChamp’s customers and its customer support solutions.

However, expanding across the continent comes with its fair share of challenges, such as low internet penetration in some markets and competition with international giants. But GO54 said it has a competitive strategy thanks to its local strategy. The company will offer local currency payments, localised customer support, and invest in tech talent development.

“We are inspired by the opportunity to be driving market education and awareness of the benefits of digital adoption for individuals and their businesses,” Adejuyigbe said.

