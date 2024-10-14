New answers from SASSA to grants questions/issues 2024 – 2025 

With the ongoing need for social assistance in South Africa, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released new answers to frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 relief grants. The new SASSA grants 2024 aim to address the economic challenges still being felt across the country. Below are the key insights and clarifications recently provided by SASSA.

Biometric identity verification process

Many applicants struggle with receiving links for biometric identity verification. If you’re experiencing this, you can either call the SASSA toll-free number at 0800 60 10 11 or email them at grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za. This ensures you get the required link and proceed with your verification process for the new SASSA grants 2024.

COVID-19 SRD grant approval delays

Applicants frequently ask why their COVID-19 SRD grant approval is delayed despite submitting all necessary information. SASSA advises sending an email to grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za or contacting their toll-free number to receive updates on your application status. They are working to ensure the new SASSA grants 2024 reach eligible applicants on time.

Who qualifies for a Grant-in-Aid?

The Grant-in-Aid is available to recipients of existing SASSA grants, such as the Older Persons, Disability, or War Veterans grants, who require additional assistance due to physical or mental disability. This grant can complement the new SASSA grants 2024 for those who need more support.

Updating personal information

If your details have changed, SASSA stresses the importance of updating your contact information to avoid issues. Simply reach out via grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za or use the toll-free line. Ensuring your details are up to date will streamline the processing of the new SASSA grants 2024.

Appeals and Rejections

SASSA allows individuals to appeal rejected COVID-19 SRD grant applications if they believe the decision was incorrect. You must submit your appeal through the SRD website, selecting the “appeal” option to have your case reviewed. This process remains part of SASSA’s commitment to fairness under the new SASSA grants 2024 system.

Disability grants and doctor’s reports

Some applicants for disability grants question why SASSA rejects their applications despite a doctor’s declaration of disability. SASSA advises applicants to check their documentation carefully and ensure all required steps have been followed.

Wait period for bank account verification

The process of bank account verification typically takes 3-5 days. If your bank account verification is pending for more than 5 days, SASSA advises you to send an email to grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za or contact their toll-free number at 0800 60 10 11 for further assistance.

Why social grants not paid on the 1st of each month anymore

In response to the ongoing efforts to maintain social distancing and protect vulnerable groups, certain payments may not be processed directly through cash pay points. SASSA encourages beneficiaries to adjust their financial arrangements with creditors and budget accordingly.

Final thoughts

As the economic recovery continues, the new SASSA grants 2024 will provide crucial assistance. SASSA remains committed to transparency and efficiency, ensuring South Africans in need can access the support they deserve. Keep these answers in mind as you apply for or manage your SASSA benefits.

