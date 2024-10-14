👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Will inflation bite in Nigeria? 

Image Source: Empower Africa

Zambian microlending fintech Lupiya, which raised $8.25 million in series A funding in 2023, plans to expand into Nigeria . After entering Tanzania in March, the fintech company is betting on Nigeria’s microlending market which already has players like Fairmoney, Branch, and Umba.

In the last five years, South African fintechs Jumo, Yoco, and Stitch have expanded to Nigeria, with varying levels of success.

Nigeria’s huge fintech market and the presence of key players like Flutterwave and Paystack presents an opportunity. But Zambian startups haven’t often expanded into Nigeria. Instead, Nigerian fintechs have been more likely to enter Zambia. For example, Flutterwave, Paystack, and Chipper Cash, with its acquisition of Zoona in 2022, have all expanded to Zambia.

For Zambia, only Union54, which provided card issuing services to fintechs like Busha, and Zazu—which now has no marked presence in the country—have entered Nigeria.

Zambia and Nigeria both have young and tech-savvy populations, which makes fintech adoption higher. Like Zambia, Nigeria is also consumption-based, with huge capital demand from retailers who are typically shut out of credit provided by traditional banks. But that’s where the similarities end.

Zambia has low internet penetration and faces challenges with financial literacy, both of which could be problematic for digital-first neobanks like Lupiya. Evelyn Kaingu, Lupiya’s co-founder, has acknowledged these challenges in Zambia, where over 135 microfinance institutions provide consumer credit. Nigeria, on the other hand, has a larger population and a more developed fintech ecosystem. With three times the number of fintechs compared to Zambia, the competition in Nigeria is fiercer.

Yet, Kaingu is confident of Lupiya’s ability to compete. The startup is currently raising a further $10 million in a series B funding round to enable it to compete with other microlending players in Nigeria with deep pockets.